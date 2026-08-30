Pavel Dorofeyev Predicted for Strong First NY Rangers Season
This offseason, one of the biggest goals that the New York Rangers had was to acquire a top-six forward.
They wasted no time checking that off their to-do list. Before they were even on the clock with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Rangers struck a blockbuster trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.
New York took full advantage of the salary cap crunch that the Golden Knights were facing, acquiring forward Pavel Dorofeyev in exchange for three draft picks, two of which are first-round selections. Upon the trade being completed, Dorofeyev and the Rangers agreed to a massive seven-year extension worth $11 million annually.
Expectations are high for the talented goal-scorer with his new team, and he is expected to get off to a strong start in Year 1. Over at NHL.com, Pete Jensen shared some fantasy hockey projections, and Dorofeyev is expected to stuff the stat sheet again.
How many points is Pavel Dorofeyev predicted to have?
He has been projected to record a career-high 65 points after recording 64 last season. Possessing one of the most lethal left-handed shots in the NHL, Dorofeyev is poised to rack up goals once again with New York as one of their go-to scoring options.
He has recorded at least 35 goals in back-to-back campaigns and is lethal on the power play. Over the last two seasons, Dorofeyev’s 33 goals on the power play are second in the NHL behind only Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars, who has 38.
Since becoming a full-time NHL player with Vegas in the 2024-25 season, he has scored 72 goals total, 33 of which were on the power play, and has taken 484 shots on goal. Only one other player has reached the 65/25/450 plateau, and that is Alex DeBrincat of the Detroit Red Wings.
Alas, there are some concerns that Dorofeyev is going to struggle to live up to expectations with the Rangers. His lack of playmaking is one concern, as is leaving a team in which he played alongside Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner.
Pavel Dorofeyev should remain elite power play performer
However, the Rangers do have an elite power play unit that Dorofeyev will slide into the first grouping with, taking over the spot previously occupied by Artemi Panarin. Playing alongside an elite puck mover such as defenseman Adam Fox and great playmaking forwards such as Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafreniere can certainly be a top-flight unit again.
Last year, New York finished fifth in power-play percentage at 24.7%. Even without Panarin, they found success during special teams, which bodes well for Dorofeyev being able to keep up his elite production in that area of the game.
65 points may be a bit underwhelming in the eyes of some for a player set to earn $11 million annually, but if Dorofeyev continues scoring 35+ goals per season, all will be well with the Rangers and their fan base.