Pavel Dorofeyev's Golden Knights Playoff Usage Isn’t Concern With NY Rangers
The New York Rangers' biggest splash this offseason was acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2026 NHL Draft.
A relatively steep price was paid, with the Rangers trading three picks, including two first-rounders, to the Golden Knights. After acquiring his rights, they immediately worked out a long-term extension for seven years and $11 million annually.
With that kind of contract, expectations are going to be on the rise for Dorofeyev. It isn’t something he is worried about handling, but there is some concern that has been raised about how impactful he can be as an all-around performer, with his playoff usage being pointed to.
During the postseason, head coach John Tortorella scaled back Dorofeyev’s playing time. Among the regular skaters in the lineup, he was 13th in minutes played and seventh amongst the forwards, which would mean he was being used as basically a fourth-line option.
Pavel Dorofeyev saw role scaled back in playoffs
“If people were watching the bench, (coach John Tortorella) passed over him and rolled the next line and the next line,” an executive said, via Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).
That could certainly be viewed as a negative, and understandably so. Any time a team pays someone $11 million, you'd hope they are on the ice as much as possible at the most important times. Dorofeyev isn’t regarded as the strongest two-way player, which some coaches, such as Tortorella, may see as a weakness for the playoffs.
However, seeing his playing time scaled back so much makes what he was able to accomplish offensively all the more impressive. He still managed to record the most power-play goals in the postseason with five and the most shots on goal with 58.
Pavel Dorofeyev still scored at high level despite less playing time
Seven even-strength goals were scored, which were the third most on the team, despite playing the 13th most minutes. His 12 total goals were second only to Brett Howden, a player the Rangers certainly regret not keeping.
That goes to show just how elite of a shotmaker and offensive player New York is adding to its lineup. Dorofeyev is a threat from everywhere in the offensive zone to score, and being the unquestioned No. 1 option could open up the rest of his offensive game.
A tireless worker with zero ego and willing to do whatever is needed to help the team, he has already shown signs of improvement in his skating and speed. If he can take that next step as a playmaker, he will quickly prove worthy of the contract he signed.