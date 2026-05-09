Penguins Free Agent Makes Sense for NY Rangers on Short-Term Deal
The New York Rangers are heading into an important offseason with a desire to improve and have a successful retooling of the franchise.
After missing the playoffs and coming in last place in the Eastern Conference this year, the direction of the franchise seems a bit uncertain. Generally, a team that comes in last place in the conference would be considered one that is rebuilding, but New York has been adamant that that is not the case.
With some talented veterans still on the roster, there is reason to believe that the Rangers can turn things around quickly. However, in order to do so, they are going to have to have success in either free agency or the trade market, or both. Unfortunately, the free agency class is lacking star power this season, and that is not ideal for New York. However, one option that could make sense if the deal is right is veteran forward from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin.
Malkin Makes Sense on Short-Term Deal
At 39 years old, it is pretty amazing how good a player Malkin still is. This season, he was able to total 61 points on 19 goals and 42 assists in 56 games played. While he did miss a good chunk of the season, he was a very solid contributor at over a point per game this season.
Even though the Penguins were eliminated from the playoffs in six games by the Philadelphia Flyers, Malkin was able to record two goals in what was a hard-fought defensive series.
Considering he has played in Pittsburgh for his entire career, he would undoubtedly want to stay there. However, as an unrestricted free agent, he could make a lot of sense for New York on a short-term deal.
With the ability to play both center and right wing, he would fill a need for the team positionally and help them improve offensively. Due to the possibility of them trading center Vincent Trocheck this summer, adding a player like Malkin to fill in the middle, and that can also help on the wing, makes a lot of sense.
However, at 39 years old, the Rangers must be realistic with what they are getting. He likely won’t play an entire season, but he has proven that he can be a game-changer still when on the ice. For a team that is trying to retool, signing Malkin can help them bridge the gap as their young players develop while still competing.