Predicting What a Gabe Perreault Contract Extension Might Look Like for NY Rangers
It has been a very busy offseason for the New York Rangers, who are hoping to be an improved team after a flurry of roster moves. However, while the new faces will be contributing, the team will also be hoping for the continued development of some of their young players.
Coming off a terrible campaign, the Rangers were a team hungry to get better for next year. New York finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference felt like the team had hit rock bottom, and with expectations for the franchise being high, that type of performance is not acceptable.
Chris Drury undoubtedly had a lot of pressure on him to have a good summer, and by all accounts he was able to accomplish that. The Rangers were not only able to get a little bit younger, but they also added some good talent that is going to help them compete next year.
There is certainly a scenario in which New York is able to compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and that will likely be a goal heading into the year.
While the Rangers will be hoping that their new talent will be able to help them improve, the team will also be hoping that some of the young players continue to improve. One of those players is Gabe Perreault, who the team should be considering a contract extension for.
Predicting a Perreault Contract Extension
Due to him not having a ton of experience in the NHL yet, an extension could come with some risk. While Perreault has flashed some good skills, he is still a mostly unproven player.
However, in the small sample size that has been seen, he has been impressive. Last season, he totaled 27 points with 12 goals and 15 assists. The former first-round pick really came into his own in the last two months of the year, totaling 19 points in the last 23 games.
There is certainly some top six upside for Perreault, and he is one of the best young players on the team.
For the Rangers, as they try to create sustained success, locking their talented young forward up long-term makes a lot of sense. What a potential contract could look like will vary, especially if he has another good year. However, one potential extension option could be a six-year deal worth $5.5 million annually.
This would give both sides value, with Perreault getting a nice deal despite being unproven, and the Rangers potentially getting a young top-six option at a great number long-term. Overall, if New York believes in him, they should lock him up.