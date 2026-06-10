Recent Mock Draft Features Differing Opinions for NY Rangers
With the NHL Draft quickly approaching for the New York Rangers, the team will be getting set for what will be an important first round.
After having the third-worst record in the NHL, the Rangers knew that, at worst, they were going to have the fifth overall pick coming into the NHL Lottery. Unfortunately, that is where they ended up with two teams jumping them into the top two.
While New York ultimately would have liked to have a top-three pick, being in the top five should still land them a talented player. However, who is going to be available will be the main question. With four teams ahead of them, a lot of different scenarios can play out.
Unfortunately for the Rangers, while they would likely want to get one of the top forwards, the likelihood of one falling to them feels slim.
In a recent mock draft by NHL.com, Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale had differing opinions on who the Rangers should take with the fifth overall pick. Kimelman had them taking Alberts Smits, and Morreale had them taking Carson Carels.
Rangers See Differing Opinions for 5th Pick
While there was a consensus with the first four picks of the draft, New York was the first team where things got a little interesting. That certainly makes sense with the top three forwards expected to go early, along with Chase Reid going to the San Jose Sharks.
For New York, they seem like a team that will be destined to take a defenseman with the fifth pick, with how the draft is expected to shake out. The Rangers have not performed well when drafting in the lottery, and it should be at the back of their minds to take the best player available.
When comparing Smits and Carels, it is Smits who appears to be the player who could come in and help soon. He has already played against pro competition for Latvia in the 2026 Olympics and was the youngest player there.
For Carels, he is also a really strong option and could provide the Rangers with some excellent speed on the blue line. He’s got a lot of potential at 17 years old, but he might not be as ready as Smits to make an impact in the NHL. Overall, it is going to be a tough decision for the Rangers and one that they need to get right.