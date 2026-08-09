Reunion With Talented Forward Makes Sense for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers have been a very busy team this offseason, but they still might look to add another piece before the season starts.
Coming off a terrible campaign, the Rangers were a team focused on getting better this summer. New York finishing in last place of the Eastern Conference was not ideal and the team had no shortage of areas to address.
It certainly wasn’t an easy task for the Rangers to retool and get younger, but Chris Drury seemingly did a strong job.
At forward, New York was able to acquire Pavel Dorofeyev in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights and also added Oliver Bjorkstrand. On the blueline, the additions of Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson will help revamp the second pair for the team.
While it wasn’t easy, the moves made this offseason have put the team in a much better position. However, when looking at the roster, there does still appear to be a need in the top nine. There has been speculation that the team might trade Braden Schneider to fix this area, but nothing has happened there yet.
Now, with the season quickly approaching, one option that could be solid for the Rangers is a reunion with forward Vladimir Tarasenko.
Reunion With Tarasenko Makes Sense
While there aren't a lot of free agents left on the market, one that does make sense for the Rangers is a reunion with their former forward. New York still seemingly has a need for their top nine, and Tarasenko could fill it.
The veteran winger might not be a complete player, but he is still very strong on the offensive end of the ice and could provide a nice boost in that area for the Rangers.
Last season, he totaled 47 points on 23 goals and 24 assists. That type of offensive production would be good for a New York team that did struggle to put the puck in the net at times last year.
With 13 points on the power play as well, he could be a nice option for the team in that area as well. Tarasenko was with the Rangers during the 2022-23 season for 31 games, and totaled 21 points.
At 34 years old, he has continued to be a good offensive player, but has been bouncing around a bit the last couple of years.
While the Rangers might not be a Stanley Cup contender, they could present him with a solid role and perhaps be on a playoff team if things go right.