Slow Starts Continue to Haunt NY Rangers in Fourth Straight Loss

The New York Rangers were back in action on Sunday night against the Edmonton Oilers after a nice break. Unfortunately, the team did not get off to a strong start in this one.

Coming into the game, the Rangers were a team that had been struggling, losers of three straight games. Good starts have been key for the team, and they did not get off to a good one on Sunday night.

Less than a minute into the game, it was none other than Connor McDavid who got things started with his ninth goal of the season. The assist went to Evan Bouchard, which was his 17th of the season. Not too long after that goal, the Oilers were able to add another with Colton Dach scoring his second goal of the year, which was also assisted by Bouchard.

Connor McDavid who is good at hockey makes it a 1-0 lead #NYR pic.twitter.com/xeYuh3bkAg — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) November 1, 2026

In the second period, the Rangers were building a little momentum and generating some pressure. However, a penalty on Noah Laba sent the Oilers to the power play, and they were able to capitalize. While a goal earlier in the game got overturned for Bouchard, he was able to get this one to count. On the assists were Leon Draisaitl, which was his 15th, and McDavid, which was his 30th.

Fortunately, after allowing the third goal of the game, the team continued to put pressure on the Oilers, and it resulted in a goal for Pavel Dorofeyev. The goal was his fourth of the year, with the assist going to Scott Morrow and Mika Zibanejad.

A big save by Dylan Garand at the end of the period kept the score 3-1, but the period overall was one in which the Rangers performed well.

Rangers unable to climb out of early hole

Nov 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand (33) defends agianst a shot on goal from Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) in the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just over five minutes into the final period, New York received a golden opportunity to cut into the lead when Connor Murphy was whistled for an interference penalty.

The Rangers generated a few good looks, but weren't able to get the puck past Matt Tomkins, who made a wonderful save against Alexis Lafreniere near the crease.

At the midway point of the third period, the Rangers put themselves in a tough spot with basically back-to-back hooking calls. This sent the talented Oilers to a five on three, but the Rangers were able to escape unharmed and kept the game within striking distance.

Despite the positive turn of momentum, New York was unable to capitalize. Not many scoring opportunities were created by the Rangers, who were scored upon again when Dach recorded his second goal of the night, putting the puck into the empty net to finish the game off 4-1.

Next up for the Rangers will be another game at home on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues.