Stars Forward Would Be Dream Addition for NY Rangers
With the NHL Draft and free agency right around the corner for the New York Rangers, it will be interesting to see how the team will improve.
Coming into the offseason, there are some reasons to be optimistic about the outlook for the Rangers. Firstly, on the ice, the team did play better down the stretch, with some of their younger players contributing, and also some of their key veterans being healthy. However, despite things being a bit better, they did still come in last place in the Eastern Conference.
As the team retools, the Rangers will enter the NHL Draft with two picks in the first round and a plethora of cap space. New York will have the chance to make some serious upgrades, but how they should attack the summer is up for debate.
This free agency class isn’t the strongest, and spending big on a long-term deal for some players might not be ideal. However, one potential player that the Rangers should be monitoring is restricted free agent Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars. If he were to become available, he would be a dream target for New York.
Robertson Would Be a Dream Addition
As the Rangers start to prepare for the offseason, who they will be able to bring in to help will be highly speculated for the next few months. With a lot of cap space, New York has the ability to be aggressive in who they try to get. However, the options aren’t great.
In a perfect world, Robertson would become truly available, and he would be the dream target for the team. Even though it would be shocking to see a player of Robertson’s caliber leave Dallas, they are pressed against the cap, and tough decisions will have to be made.
There are few better goal scorers in the game than Robertson, and he would be a perfect fit for the needs of the Rangers this offseason. This year, 96 points with 45 goals and 51 assists. It was the third time in his career that he was able to eclipse the 40-goal mark, and the second time that he was able to total over 90 points.
As New York tries to make a splash and jolt their retool, Robertson would be the type of game-changer that they are looking for. While it might be a bit of a long shot, the talented forward would be a dream addition for the Rangers this offseason.