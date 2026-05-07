Talented Center Would Be Great Fir for NY Rangers in 2026 NHL Draft
With the dust settling from the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery, the New York Rangers now know where they will be selecting in the NHL Draft at the end of June.
Following a terrible campaign in which they came in last place of the Eastern Conference, the Rangers finished with the third-worst record in the league and undoubtedly were hoping to land the first overall pick with an 11.5% chance.
Unfortunately, the ping pong balls were not in their favor on Tuesday, and New York ended up with the worst possible pick they could have gotten at fifth overall. Even though a Top 5 pick is a good thing to have, the Rangers were likely hoping for more.
This is a team that has missed the playoffs for two straight years now, and while the hope is that they are going to turn things around quickly this summer with a strong offseason, that could be challenging.
Now, while the front office will be planning on what to do in free agency and on the trade market, they will have numerous young players to scout and evaluate as well. With a plethora of options at five likely, one player in particular could make sense.
Caleb Malhotra Would Be a Great Fit for the Rangers
With a need for help up the middle, New York might look to address that in the upcoming NHL Draft. Even though they might not have ended up with one of the top picks, the Rangers are still going to have a chance to add a young impact player with the fifth overall pick.
The top two choices are expected to be Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg, but following those two selections, things could be wide open after that. One player that could make sense for the Rangers is Malhotra, who is committed to Boston College.
At just 17 years old, he totaled 84 points in 67 games in the OHL, with 29 goals and 55 assists. Finding some help up the middle makes sense for New York as long as they reach for a prospect, and Malhotra is a prospect that is rising up in the rankings. Furthermore, with some ties to the franchise already, with his father being a first-round pick in 1998, he and his family know the organization well.
While it will all depend on who is available when New York is on the clock, Malhotra doesn’t feel like he would be a reach with the fifth overall pick at this point and could help give the team a young center to develop.