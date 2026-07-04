Tanner Glass Expresses Excitement About Newest NY Rangers Prospect
The New York Rangers have added a lot of intriguing young talent to their organizational pipeline this season.
They were incredibly active during the 2026 NHL Draft, making nine selections after making a few trades involving draft picks to acquire outside talent, such as Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights, or move up the board.
By all accounts, the Rangers did well in the draft, starting with No. 5 overall pick Albert Smits. In his first NHL draft as the director of player personnel, Tanner Glass looks to have knocked it out of the park.
However, there is one prospect he is very excited to see with the Rangers: Cole Beaudoin. He wasn’t drafted by New York but was acquired from the Utah Mammoth as part of the return package in exchange for Vincent Trocheck.
Tanner Glass excited for Cole Beaudoin
A first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, he is someone that the Rangers are excited to see on the ice playing for them. However, because of the timing of the trade, Beaudoin wasn’t able to participate in the team’s development camp.
Glass only got to speak to him over the phone, but is looking forward to what the future holds.
“He was great on the phone,” Glass said, via Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “He’s been a captain. We watched him a little bit this year. I personally watched him a little bit this year, because of (prospect Evan) Passmore being in (OHL) Barrie, so that was nice. I have a little bit of familiarity with him. But again, just a really quality kid. You can hear the confidence in his voice on the phone. Everything that I’ve heard about him, from our scouts to some of our people who’ve watched him, it sounds like we’re getting a great player.”
Beaudoin turned only 20 years old on April 24 and is already showcasing skills that can lead to him being a high-level contributor at the NHL level. He hasn’t played at that level yet, but is knocking on the door.
A 2026-27 debut could certainly be in the cards, especially with how productive he was this past season. With the Barrie Colts during the 2025-26 campaign, he recorded 88 points, scoring 33 goals with 55 assists. He consistently made a positive impact, producing a plus/minus of +40.
Beaudoin is the exact kind of player the Rangers were targeting in trade negotiations for Trocheck: a young player with upside who is nearing the NHL. He has the look of someone who is going to be a long-term producer at the highest level with middle-six production, at the very least.
Along with Beaudoin, New York also acquired defenseman Chris Durzi, addressing that need, and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.