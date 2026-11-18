For the New York Rangers, goaltender Henrik Lundqvist still has it.

Though it is fair to wonder, did he ever really lose it? On Nov. 15, the Rangers legend scored a goalie goal at the Alumni Classic at Madison Square Garden. The play came during the annual event after Lundqvist gloved a shot from defenseman Brendan Smith.

The legendary netminder then skated out of his crease to the left and let the puck fly down the ice, securing the empty-netter.

🚨 WE HAVE A HENRIK LUNDQVIST GOAL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/44jBWQvlze — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 15, 2026

This came after the now-injured starter Igor Shesterkin scored a goalie goal on Oct. 1 — while Lundqvist was working as an MSG studio analyst — and became the first goalie in the history of the Blueshirts to score a goal.

The Rangers Alumni Classic is in its fifth season; all proceeds from the game benefit the Northwell Foundation for pediatric cancer care.

Henrik Lundqvist Legacy Already Cemented Prior to Alumni Classic Goalie Goal

Lundqvist's impact on the Rangers far surpasses his recent goal.

During his playing days, Lundqvist logged 459 wins, which set a Rangers record and made him the sixth all-time among his peers; in addition, this also made him the winningest netminder among goalies born in Europe.

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

For the Rangers, Lundqvist was originally drafted by the organization in the seventh round during the 2000 draft and saw his debut in 2005-06, finishing his first season with 30 victories and NHL All-Rookie Team honors.

The Swedish medalist would win the 2012 Vezina Trophy and had his No. 30 retired in 2021.

Successful from the very start of his professional career, Lundqvist was a Vezina finalist in each of his first three seasons in the NHL and finished in the top six in voting in each of his first 10 seasons.

Per NHL.com, Lundqvist additionally holds practically every record for goalies in Rangers history, including victories, shutouts, playoff wins and games played.

His career would eventually come to an end when he announced his retirement from the sport on Aug. 20, 2021 after 15 seasons of work in the net and being a five-time All-Star. The Rangers announced that very same day, in immediate fashion, that his jersey would go in the rafters.

Lundqvist's jersey being retired was extra significant; he was made only the 11th player in their history to have his number hang in the Madison Square Garden rafters.

Clearly not ready to completely hang up his gloves or skates — Lungqvist's impact on the beautiful game will continue forward in both the MSG studios and now the Alumni Classics.