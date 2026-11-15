NY Rangers Make Trade With Blackhawks To Add Goaltender Depth

The New York Rangers have dealt with a lot of injuries this season, testing their goaltending depth right out of the gate.

Igor Shesterkin suffered a lower-body injury on Oct. 9 against the Washington Capitals, and it was deemed season-ending. With Joonas Korpisalo already on the shelf because of a foot infection at the time, many wondered if the Rangers would make a move to add goaltending depth.

Dylan Garand has more than held his own, appearing in 12 straight games at one point. Korpsialo is also back in the lineup and healthy, going 2-0-0 in his first two appearances. But that hasn’t stopped New York from addressing their goaltending depth.

The team announced they have completed a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks to acquire goalie Arvid Soberblom in exchange for goalie Spencer Martin.

Rangers acquire Arvid Soderblom from Blackhawks

Nov 5, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom (40) looks on against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ideally, the Rangers won’t have to rely on Soderblom to play much at the NHL level. But adding him does provide the team with a third option within the organization that has plenty of experience at the level, should he be needed in a pinch.

New York signed veteran James Reimer earlier in the season, and he made one appearance with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL, recording a shutout, before he was elevated to the NHL team.

He would make one start with the Rangers and was pulled after one period, ending his short tenure with the team. Reimer remains with Hartford and will now be joined by Soderblom there on the depth chart, along with Callum Tung.

Soderblom, who was signed by the Blackhawks on May 13, 2021, had been with the franchise since that point. He made 117 appearances, including 105 starts, and had a 25-68-15 record. His save percentage was .885, and he had a goals-against average of 3.65. One career shutout was recorded last season.

OFFICIAL: We have acquired goaltender Arvid Soderblom from Chicago in exchange for goaltender Spencer Martin.



More info → https://t.co/oXit1AEPHs pic.twitter.com/8VrVd6Xykx — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 15, 2026

During his time in the AHL, Soderblom was excellent. In 38 games during the 2021-22 campaign, he played in 38 games with a 21-15-2 record, a .919 save percentage and a 2.76 goals-against average.

He followed that up with a solid 2022-23, playing 33 games with a 15-12-5 record, a .905 save percentage and a 2.92 goals-against average.

Flipping Martin for him is a good deal for New York. Martin wasn’t someone that head coach Mike Sullivan showed much trust in, as he appeared in only one game after Shesterkin and Korpisalo were injured, despite being Garand’s backup.

He struggled last season when pressed into duty alongside Jonathan Quick when Shesterkin was also sidelined.