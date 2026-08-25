New York Rangers On SI

Third Pair Could Be a Great Strength for NY Rangers

Will the third pair on the blueline be a great strength for the New York Rangers?

Nick Ziegler

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (4) warms up before the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (4) warms up before the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The New York Rangers are getting set for an important upcoming season, and the team will be hoping to be much improved. 

It is no secret that the 2025-26 campaign was not a good one for the Rangers. New York came in last place in the Eastern Conference, and it was one of their worst seasons in a long time. 

Coming into the summer, the team was focused on getting better, and that was seemingly accomplished. The Rangers were really aggressive in their pursuit of new talent, and the team appears to be a lot deeper on paper than last year. 

Up front, they were able to add forwards Pavel Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand, who should both play significant roles for the team. Furthermore, the blueline also got some major upgrades with Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson coming in. 

With the second pair of the Rangers being much-improved, there is going to be a trickle-down effect to their third-pair as well. While Braden Schneider spent some time on the first pair, he will now be on the third pair, and that should set him up for success. 

Furthermore, while Schnieder on the third pair showcases the improvements for the team, they also have some good options on the left side to round out the unit.   

Third Pair Could Be Great Strength

Alberts Smits reacts beside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman
Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Alberts Smits reacts beside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected with the fifth pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Schneider has been a bit of a disappointment, him on the third pair should give him the best chance for success. Now, the big question is going to be who will be playing alongside him. 

The Rangers have really improved their depth on the blueline this summer, and the battle for the final spot on the left side figures to come down to either Matthew Robertson or fifth overall pick Alberts Smits. 

Smits was regarded as one of the most NHL-ready players in this class, and he very well could make the team right out of camp. However, Robertson will have the experience edge. 

The 25-year-old played in 72 games last year and totaled six goals and 12 assists. He is still certainly a developing young player, and with nearly a full season of action under his belt, he will have the edge over Smits in that sense. 

Overall, with both talent and depth for the defensive unit, the blueline should be a strength for the Rangers. While the third pair might not be set just yet, it could be a great strength for the team. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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