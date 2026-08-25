Third Pair Could Be a Great Strength for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers are getting set for an important upcoming season, and the team will be hoping to be much improved.
It is no secret that the 2025-26 campaign was not a good one for the Rangers. New York came in last place in the Eastern Conference, and it was one of their worst seasons in a long time.
Coming into the summer, the team was focused on getting better, and that was seemingly accomplished. The Rangers were really aggressive in their pursuit of new talent, and the team appears to be a lot deeper on paper than last year.
Up front, they were able to add forwards Pavel Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand, who should both play significant roles for the team. Furthermore, the blueline also got some major upgrades with Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson coming in.
With the second pair of the Rangers being much-improved, there is going to be a trickle-down effect to their third-pair as well. While Braden Schneider spent some time on the first pair, he will now be on the third pair, and that should set him up for success.
Furthermore, while Schnieder on the third pair showcases the improvements for the team, they also have some good options on the left side to round out the unit.
Third Pair Could Be Great Strength
Even though Schneider has been a bit of a disappointment, him on the third pair should give him the best chance for success. Now, the big question is going to be who will be playing alongside him.
The Rangers have really improved their depth on the blueline this summer, and the battle for the final spot on the left side figures to come down to either Matthew Robertson or fifth overall pick Alberts Smits.
Smits was regarded as one of the most NHL-ready players in this class, and he very well could make the team right out of camp. However, Robertson will have the experience edge.
The 25-year-old played in 72 games last year and totaled six goals and 12 assists. He is still certainly a developing young player, and with nearly a full season of action under his belt, he will have the edge over Smits in that sense.
Overall, with both talent and depth for the defensive unit, the blueline should be a strength for the Rangers. While the third pair might not be set just yet, it could be a great strength for the team.