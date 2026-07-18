This Remaining Free Agent Would Be Perfect Fit for NY Rangers
Even though the craziness of the offseason has started to slow down a bit, the New York Rangers have still been busy, and there are some things the team will be looking to address.
While it has been a really strong summer for the Rangers, they might not be done trying to improve just yet. This was a team that came into the offseason needing to make some major improvements after finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference.
With a good amount of draft capital and cap space, New York was mostly able to accomplish their goals so far this summer. Up front, the team most notably added Pavel Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand to improve at the forward spot.
Furthermore, the additions of Sean Durzi on the blueline with his likely partner Marcus Pettersson have made the second-pair a much better group. However, while the additions so far have been strong, the team still does have a need in their top nine.
While options in free agency are starting to dwindle, one player who makes a lot of sense for the Rangers to take a shot on is Patrik Laine.
Laine Still a Strong Fit
If New York elects to try and use free agency to address their needs, the options are pretty limited at this point. However, Laine is a good option and one that could help quite a bit if he is able to stay healthy.
Injuries have really derailed his career of late, but with the Montreal Canadiens back in the 2024-25 campaign, he was able to total 33 points in 52 games with 20 goals and 13 assists.
When healthy, he could be exactly what the team is looking for in their top nine. However, health is a major question mark. In the last three years, he has only played in 75 games.
At just 28 years old, there is reason to believe that Laine will be able to snap this streak of injuries and return to being a strong player in the league.
For New York, with options not being perfect at this point, landing Laine on a one-year deal that is structured with bonus incentives could be a strong option.
The Rangers certainly figure to be a team that needs another forward, and with Braden Schneider still on the team, it will be interesting to see if they end up trying to move him in order to accomplish this goal.
Overall, New York ends up not trading Schneider, Laine could be a nice low-risk, high-upside option for the team.