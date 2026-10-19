Three Takeaways From First 10 Games of the Season for NY Rangers

The New York Rangers have wrapped up the first 10 games of the season, and with a 6-3-1 record, the team should be very pleased with how they have performed so far.

Coming into the year, the Rangers were a group that was hoping to be much better than the season prior. So far, that goal has been accomplished in the first 10 games.

Despite the success, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for New York. Injuries have been a major storyline early on, and the Rangers have seen Igor Shesterkin, Joonas Korpisalo, and Joe Veleno all go down with injuries. While Korpisalo and Veleno are expected back, the loss of Shesterkin for the rest of the season is a major blow.

Now, with 10 games in the books, it’s a good time to take a look at where the franchise stands with some things that have gone both right and wrong.

Tough Home/Road Splits

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was no secret last year that the team struggled at home. The Rangers had one of the worst seasons in their long history playing on their home ice. Fortunately, that has been much different so far this year.

New York will be entering their game against the Anaheim Ducks with a perfect 5-0 record at home. New York is averaging 4.8 goals per game at MSG so far, and allowing just 1.6 goals.

However, the road has been a different story for the team. Away from home, the Rangers are 1-3-1, with their sole victory coming in a shutout performance by Dylan Garand.

A main reason for the struggles away from home has been the lack of offensive production. New York has been shut out twice already away from home against both the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets. If the team is going to perform better away from home, they will need to score some more.

Garand Looks the Part

Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand (33) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to the injury to Shesterkin, the Rangers have asked a lot of Dylan Garand. With Joonas Korpisalo also out, it is Garand as the starter for the time being. While he did have a tough loss against the Devils in which he was pulled after allowing four goals, he has been solid overall.

Overall this season, he has totaled a 3-2-1 record, 1.82 GAA, and .927 save percentage. The numbers have been impressive, and the Rangers are fortunate that he has been able to fill in for Shesterkin rather well.

Lafreniere Emerging

Oct 13, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) plays the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the season, one of the players that the Rangers were hoping to see some great things from was Alexis Lafreniere. The former number one overall pick was able to have a strong stretch after the Olympic break last year, and so far, he has carried that into this season as well.

Through 10 games, he has totaled seven goals and four assists. He is leading the team in both points and goals, and being a point-per-game player has helped the team succeed.

With the sample size growing of how long he has been able to do this, the Rangers should be excited about what he has been able to accomplish so far.