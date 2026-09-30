Three Takeaways from NY Rangers' Loss to Bruins in Season Opener

The New York Rangers were unable to get off to the start that they were hoping for on Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins, losing by a score of 3-0. While the game was tied nearly throughout, some struggles late resulted in the loss.

Coming into their season opener, the Rangers were hoping to set the tone of the year. However, with a limited camp, short preseason and a ton of new players, it is going to take some time to gel.

While it is just one game and New York has some things to work on, here are three takeaways for the Rangers in the loss.

Offense Struggles

Sep 24, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Noah Laba (42) during the game against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With New York being shut out for the second straight season opener, it unfortunately gave everyone flashbacks of the tough 2025-26 campaign. It certainly wasn’t a good overall performance by the Rangers, but they did have just over two expected goals in this game, and one bright spot was the second line with the newly acquired Pavel Dorofeyev.

The combination of him, J.T. Miller, and Oliver Bjorkstrand was the best line for the Rangers by quite a wide margin. The newly formed second line had an xGF% of 68.6% and was the only forward group over 50%.

What was unfortunate to see was that the first line that was kept together from the end of last season had an xGF% of 38.3%. If the offense of the Rangers is going to be better, the first line will have to improve.

Igor Shines

Sep 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during a time out in the third period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the team may have lost this game, it could have been a lot worse, and the Bruins likely should have been on the board earlier in the game if not for Shesterkin.

While the Rangers did make a lot of improvements this offseason, this will be a team that relies on their star goalie to carry them at times, and this was one of those nights.

Right up until the end of the game, it looked like Shesterkin and the Rangers might have been able to steal this one. However, a couple of goals late resulted in a loss for Shesterkin.

The talented goalie of the Rangers certainly deserved a better fate in this one.

Giveaways Haunt New York

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Sean Durzi (5) prepares for a faceoff in the third period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the game was tied late, the Rangers got away early with a lot of giveaways that resulted in odd-man rushes for the Bruins. While Shesterkin was able to bail them out at times, and a couple of opportunities went off the post, that is not a recipe for success.

If the Rangers are going to turn things around this year, they are going to have to be better with the puck and also perform better in the neutral zone. These are some of the issues that plagued the team last year, which is a bit concerning to see. However, it was just one game, and the team clearly wasn’t sharp with the condensed offseason.