Top Veteran Continues to Provide Strong Play for NY Rangers

The New York Rangers are off to a much better start this season compared to last year, and they have seen some great things from key players. One player who has started off the season well is a key veteran that the team is still hoping to build around.

Through nine games, the Rangers have been able to have an impressive 6-3 record and are still perfect at home with five wins already. This was an area that the team took pride in being better following last year, and so far, it has been good.

New York has been stacking points early, and that has increased their chances of making the playoffs this season. However, it was really unfortunate to see arguably their best player go down with a season-ending injury.

Despite the loss of Shesterkin, this is a Rangers team that still has some very good talent, and so far Dylan Garand has played well for the team. While it is a lot to ask of the 24-year-old to take over as the starter right now, New York spent this offseason improving.

One of the main reasons why the Rangers believed that they could retool instead of rebuild was because of Shesterkin. However, they also had another key player in Adam Fox, who, when healthy, can be one of the best in the game.

Fox Off to Strong Start

Oct 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) attempts a shot against the Utah Mammoth during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing a lot of time last year because of injury, Fox came into this campaign looking to pick up where he left off last season. After returning from missing time, he was a near-point-per-game player for the Rangers, totaling 53 points in 55 games played.

If Fox wasn’t out, New York undoubtedly would have had a better record. The former Norris Trophy winner finished the campaign strong last year, and that has carried right into this season.

In nine games so far this year, Fox has totaled nine assists, with two of them coming on the power play. Even though the first power play unit still really hasn’t hit their stride, Fox is still facilitating at a high clip.

So far this season, Fox has only had two games in which he didn’t record an assist. With Fox playing at the high level that he is and being on pace to be a point-per-game player this year, it is no surprise that the Rangers are doing well.

What could be even more encouraging is that there is room for improvement on the power play. If that unit gets rolling, Fox will only see his production go up.