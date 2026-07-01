Western Conference Team Interested in NY Rangers' Vincent Trocheck
With free agency set to start on Wednesday afternoon, the New York Rangers will be a team to keep an eye on.
Coming off a strong showing in the NHL Draft, the Rangers will be seeking to continue to build that momentum for the rest of the summer. New York was recently able to draft Alberts Smits with the fifth overall pick and trade for Pavel Dorofeyev on the same night.
These two moves should make the team better for next season, but the Rangers are still in need of adding some more talent. As shown by the addition of Dorofeyev, New York is prioritizing adding young players that can help now, but also be building blocks for the future.
So far, the offseason has gone well for the Rangers. However, they do have one major looming decision when it comes to what to do with their veteran center, Vincent Trocheck. As one of the best players available in the trade market, New York should have numerous suitors.
Elliotte Friedman recently wrote about the Utah Mammoth being a team that is very interested in Trocheck.
Will Trocheck Get Dealt?
It was a bit surprising to see that the Rangers didn’t move their veteran center during the NHL Draft or beforehand, especially since there were a good number of players moved. However, due to the trade request from Dylan Larkin, Trocheck is no longer seen as the top option at the center position.
Teams that will be trying to land Larkin will be prioritizing him over Trocheck, but depending on what happens with him, the center of the Rangers should see his market move quickly when there is some resolution.
What will be interesting is if a team like Utah is on his no-trade list. Trocheck would seemingly like to stay near the East Coast, and that could mean that the Mammoth would be one of the teams on his no-trade list. While he could always accept a deal there, it will be interesting to see what transpires.
Overall, New York is looking for a significant haul for the 32-year-old. The veteran center is a very capable second-line center, and while making under $6 million for the next couple of years, his contract is a desirable one. Overall, it certainly makes sense for New York to try and move him if they are able to get a first-round pick and either a prospect or a player. His market should be a strong one, and it will be interesting to see where he lands.