Why Development of Alberts Smits is Important for NY Rangers
As the New York Rangers get set for the start of training camp, the team is going to have some important decisions to make regarding some talent.
Following a season to forget, the Rangers are hoping to be a much better team following a busy summer. New York was able to acquire a lot of new talent, and on paper this roster looks much better than it did last year.
While this retool is far from complete, this offseason was a big step in the right direction. The Rangers are going to be hoping that the moves made will put them in the playoff hunt, but they are also still hoping to build for the future as well.
With a lot of draft capital, New York was able to land some young players that should improve their prospect pool. Of the new talent added, fifth overall pick Alberts Smits is going to be key for the franchise for many years to come.
Smits Development Will Be Key
Due to the Rangers not drafting or developing players all that great for the last several years, there was a lot of concern when it came to what they were going to do with the fifth overall pick.
In a perfect world, one of the top forwards would have fallen to them and made their decision a bit easier. However, where they were in the draft always made it feel like it was going to be a defenseman that they would be taking.
Smits was regarded by many as one of the most NHL-ready players in the draft, and with New York wanting to turn things around soon, that is important. The talented blueliner got some experience playing against the pros in the Olympics earlier in the year and certainly looks the part.
Now, it is going to be the Rangers’ job to put him in situations to succeed. As camp approaches, Smits will be one of the most interesting players to watch. There figures to be the potential for him to start in the NHL right out of the gate, and camp will likely determine that.
New York does have Matthew Robertson on the left side of the blueline for the third pair right now, and as a young player in his own right, he could win the job out of camp. However, Smits is going to be a key piece of the team for many years, and if he’s ready, he should be in the NHL.