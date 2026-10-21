Why Dylan Larkin Trade List Is Bad News for NY Rangers

The New York Rangers are a team that many people are keeping an eye on early in the season.

They have gotten off to a hot start, and it will be interesting to see if they can sustain it without their star goalie, Igor Shesterkin, who suffered a season-ending lower-body injury. Dylan Garand has been excellent thus far in his place, but the Rangers now have a unique opportunity to add to their roster.

With Shesterkin on IR, cap space is being opened up. New York can use that money to bring in another goalie to pair with Garand, with a few already being scouted. Or, they could look for a skater to upgrade the lineup, with their depth down the middle still being questionable.

Connor Hellebuyck has dominated trade rumors, but another player who has been mentioned prominently is Dylan Larkin. However, his recently expanded trade list has leaked, per Max Bultman and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic (subscription required), and the Rangers are not on it. That is bad news for the team for a few reasons.

Dylan Larkin trade list is far from ideal for Rangers

Oct 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) handles the puck during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, it means that established players don’t yet see New York as a premier destination. Their strong start could certainly change the perception of the team, but it will take more than 11 games to erase the ugliness of the last two seasons.

After winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2023-24, the team has missed the playoffs in two straight years. Hopefully, that streak is snapped next spring, and the Rangers are back in the postseason. Accomplishing that without Shesterkin would be an impressive feat.

Another negative about seeing the list is that a lot of teams New York is going to be competing with for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference are listed. That builds off the first season, as other franchises around the league are viewed in a more positive light than the Rangers.

Also, it means their road to a playoff spot could become a lot tougher. The Florida Panthers already made one splash this offseason, acquiring Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators to unite with his brother, Matthew Tkachuk.

Rangers rivals amongst teams on Dylan Larkin trade list

Oct 10, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) shoots a puck during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Capitals, who already have one win over New York this season, are also on the list. Expect some aggressive moves from them in the final season of Alexander Ovechkin’s storied career.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes are on the list, as are their rivals, the New Jersey Devils. The Tampa Bay Lightning, whom the Rangers have owned in recent years, are also featured on the trade list.

Interestingly absent from the list is the Montreal Canadiens, who have reportedly expressed interest in Larkin. However, his current list only includes teams in the United States, and most are among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this year.

New York has started hot, but they certainly don’t fall into that latter category. Hopefully, that changes soon, but for now, they can just hope the Red Wings send their productive center to a Western Conference team that they aren’t battling for playoff position.