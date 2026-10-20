Why Dylan Garand Never Should’ve Been Doubted as the Next Goalie up for NY Rangers

Before the start of the 2026-27 NHL season, the New York Rangers placed goaltender Dylan Garand on waivers.

A bunch of Rangers fans expressed disappointment online — many pointing out he very well could be claimed by a rival team. Garand ended up passing through. And with starter Igor Shesterkin being deemed out for the year after sustaining a lower-body injury to his right knee on Oct. 9, and tenured backup Joonas Korpisalo also having been deemed week-to-week, it's a good thing he did.

Garand is now the new starter; he's posted a .929 save percentage, four wins and a 1.85 GAA since the start of the year.

The netminder also earned his first NHL shutout in his season debut on Oct. 2 by posting 22 saves on the road against the Detroit Red Wings. This all comes after the 24-year-old goalie logged a 16-15-2 record with an .896 save percentage and a 2.83 goals-against average, with one shutout in 36 games with the AHL affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack just one season ago.

Dylan Garand Has What It Takes

Oct 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand (33) puts on his mask before the start of the first period against the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once Shesterkin was helped off the ice, Garand took his place. He stopped 11 shots on 12 attempts in relief against the Washington Capitals.

Now, the Blueshirts have earned their sixth consecutive victory on Madison Square Garden ice — matching their second-longest season-opening home win streak in franchise history, according to NHL Public Relations.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Garand revealed he didn't originally realize the full extent of Shesterkin's injury, but that he's ready to step up to the plate for this latest opportunity.

"On the ice, he's unreal to watch. He's my favorite goalie, honestly," Garand said of Shesterkin per Wyshynski. "He was on another planet, playing so well. It really sucks what happened. I feel so bad for him ... It's an unfortunate circumstance with Shesty, but now I'm just trying to help the team any way I can."

Aside from Garand and Korpisalo, the Rangers also have Spencer Martin, Gabriel Carriere and Callum Tung in Hartford. ESPN has also noted that Jonathan Quick could possibly come out of retirement if asked to go back between the pipes.

The @NYRangers earned their sixth consecutive victory at home and matched the second-longest season-opening home win streak in franchise history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/dOfdHkuSDp pic.twitter.com/olfXeJ3MHp — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 20, 2026

But here's the thing, Garand and his elite edge-work have been ready to step up.

His track record proves itself, as does the opinion of Head Coach Mike Sullivan and the current record the Rangers are boasting with him in the net.

"He's got a lot of confidence in his game. He knows how important he is to helping this team win," Sullivan said. "He's trying to take advantage of the opportunity that he has ... he's a high-character kid."

For Garand, the sky really is the limit for him in the crease — he just needs to keep proving himself and building on his opportunity.