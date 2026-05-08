Why Keaton Verhoeff Makes Sense for NY Rangers With Fifth Overall Pick
The New York Rangers have started up the offseason, and now, with the fifth overall pick, will have a lot of work to do when it comes to scouting talent.
Coming into the NHL Draft Lottery, the team was undoubtedly hopeful that they would move up a couple of spots or, at the very least, be on the clock at number three. Unfortunately, it ended up being a worst-case scenario for the team and they dropped the lowest they could to number five.
If the Rangers were selecting with one of the Top 2 picks, the decision on who to take would have likely been pretty easy with Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg sitting at the top of the draft.
However, due to the drop, it opens up a lot more possibilities for who the team might take. In a perfect world, the team would have been able to land an impact winger or a playmaker up the middle.
Unfortunately, when looking at the talent pool coming out this year, there aren’t a ton of those projected to be available in their range currently. If potential fits for their needs aren’t there without reaching, taking the best player available makes sense. One player who could be on the board still is the talented defenseman Keaton Verhoeff.
Why Verhoeff Makes Sense for Rangers
While Verhoeff might not be an ideal fit for New York, he is a very talented player with a ton of upside. One of the needs for the Rangers is to bring in a puck-moving defenseman this summer, and while Verhoeff might not be ready to start in the NHL right away, his size might result in him being ready sooner rather than later.
What is very appealing about Verhoeff is his ability to be a factor on both ends of the ice. He’s got a big shot and isn’t afraid to carry the puck deep into the zone. Furthermore, he is a strong defender, but could use some work on his skating and decision-making at times.
At just 17 years old, there is a lot of potential for the talented defenseman, and if he is there for the Rangers, he does make sense as potentially the best player available. How he will fit into the lineup eventually will be a task for Mike Sullivan to figure out, but getting the best player available should be the goal of New York in the draft.