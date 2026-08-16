Why This Will Finally Be the Year Alexis Lafreniere Breaks Out for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers have had a very busy offseason this summer, and while things start to settle down, the team will have new expectations for next year.
Coming off one of the worst campaigns in the history of the franchise with a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference and some historically bad play at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers entered the summer hungry to improve.
Equipped with both cap room and draft picks, Chris Drury was aggressive in improving this team quite a bit. While the team will be taking on some risk moving draft picks after coming in last place, the expectation is that they will be better.
With a ton of new faces coming in, it is easy to forget about some of the established talent on the team. While the Rangers might have struggled, they do still have some really good players, and turning this thing around quickly is possible.
However, in order to do so, the team will be relying on players to step up. One of those players is now-six-year veteran Alexis Lafreniere. Coming off a really strong stretch after the Olympic break, this might finally be the year the former number one overall pick has a breakout season.
Lafreniere Will Have Career-Year
Even though there have been frustrations with the development of Lafreniere over the years and even the contract extension that the team has given him, there is reason to believe that there is more to be seen from the 24-year-old.
Firstly, being as young as he is, there is reason for that in itself as to why he could be better. Lafreniere started in the league pretty much right away, and perhaps that wasn’t best for his development.
However, what was interesting to see last year is that after the team traded away Artemi Panarin and gave him a bigger role, Lafreniere played some of the best hockey of his career.
Between March and April, he totaled 24 points with 11 goals and 13 assists in 23 games. Being over a point per game is really impressive for a span that equaled a quarter of the season.
On the first line and the first group of the power play, the 24-year-old came into his own. Playing alongside Mika Zibanejad and Gabe Perreault brought out the best in him during that stretch, and this could be the first line for the team next year.
Overall, while there have been a lot of inconsistencies for Lafreniere in his career, there is still reason to believe in what he can become. Ending the campaign with arguably the best stretch in his career should be a major confidence booster going into next season.