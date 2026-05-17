Wild Star Willing to Talk Extension Is Bad News for NY Rangers
As the New York Rangers get set for a busy offseason, the team will undoubtedly be working the trade market to try to improve.
Following one of the most disappointing years in recent memory, the Rangers are a team focused on getting better this summer. Missing the playoffs for two straight seasons is a tough pill to swallow for the franchise, and they have much higher expectations than that.
While the team tries to retool a bit, there are some good things in place. New York still has one of the best goalies in the league in his prime, with Igor Shesterkin not going anywhere. Furthermore, with two first-round picks and cap space, they will have multiple ways of improving.
One way for the team to try to get better is through the trade market. Due to star power lacking in free agency, making some moves in a trade could be the best course of action if they are looking to make a splash. However, who will be available is currently uncertain, and one player whom the team would love to get recently spoke about his desire to get a contract extension.
Quinn Hughes recently spoke with reporters following the team's elimination from the playoffs and expressed a desire to sign an extension with the Wild.
"I really like it here. I would definitely be open to re-signing. We'll see what Billy wants to do," Hughes said. "We're 36 hours removed [from elimination]. I'm not sure I'm ready to get into details, what they would look like."
Rangers Would Love to Land Hughes
With a desire for a star, Hughes was a player that New York looked at before the trade deadline, before he was ultimately traded to the Wild. As one of the best defensemen in the league, he has proven to be a difference-maker on the ice.
Following the Wild acquiring him, they really took off and were a completely different team. Overall, Hughes totaled 76 points with seven goals and 69 assists. As one of the best playmakers in the league, he instantly has a positive impact on an offense.
Even though defense might not be a major need with Adam Fox still in his prime, a player of Hughes ' caliber is one that all teams should pursue if he becomes available.
He will be eligible for an extension on July 1st, and likely would want some clarity on what his future would hold rather than going into a contract year. Overall, the Wild should certainly be trying all they can to lock him up long-term. However, if they are unable to get a deal done, he is the type of player that they simply can’t let walk for nothing.