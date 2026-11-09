NY Rangers Share Dylan Garand, Sean Durzi Updates Ahead of Oilers Game

The New York Rangers got their road trip off to a good start, defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-3.

Now, they are on to the next stop and will be facing a much stiffer challenge, taking on the Edmonton Oilers. These teams played against each other just over a week ago at Madison Square Garden, and the Oilers came away with a dominant 4-1 win.

The Rangers will be looking to return the favor at Rogers Place and extend their winning streak to four games. Their last loss was against Edmonton on Nov. 1, and Dylan Garand was in net for that contest.

After getting a much-deserved night off against the Kraken following 12 consecutive appearances in games, Garand will be back in the net as the starting goalie against the Oilers, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on X.

Dylan Garand back in net for Rangers, Sean Durzi remains out

Oct 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (5) skates with the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garand enters the game with a 6-6-1 record and one shutout, producing a 2.52 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He will certainly be tested going up against an explosive Edmonton offense led by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Boucher, who all have at least 31 points thus far this season.

Slowing them down will be a challenge, and the Rangers will have to do without a few key contributors at the blueline. Along with the news of Garand being in net, Mercogliano revealed that Sean Durzi is going to be out again.

In an encouraging development, he is at least back skating with the team, but Durzi wore the red non-contact jersey during the session. Moved to IR a few days ago, this will be the fifth consecutive game that he has missed.

Durzi is skating with the team right now in a red non-contact jersey #NYR https://t.co/CKo7Rxmgbl — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 9, 2026

It is good that he is skating in any capacity, as it could mean a return at some point during the road trip; it is hard to envision him traveling with the team if there was no chance he’d play.

In his place, the team has turned to Scott Morrow, who has been performing well. He has recently been joined by Matthew Robertson, who is taking the place of rookie Alberts Smits, who is dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered week-to-week as a result.

There have been some discussions in recent weeks about head coach Mike Sullivan shaking up his defensive pairings behind Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov, who remain excellent. Of course, it would have been better if his hand had not been forced because of injury, as the team’s blue line depth is now being tested with multiple players sidelined.