New York Rangers On SI

Window of Opportunity is Open for NY Rangers With Star Still in Prime

Can the New York Rangers win with their star still in their prime?

Nick Ziegler

Nov 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; General view of a flag being waved by New York Rangers staff during the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; General view of a flag being waved by New York Rangers staff during the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. / John Jones-Imagn Images
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As the New York Rangers head into the offseason, the team is focused on improving their roster and once again becoming a contender.

For the last two years, the Rangers have been a disappointment and have missed the playoffs after a good amount of success. With a veteran group getting a bit older, New York has been slowly moving some of that talent as the franchise retools and tries to get a bit younger. 

Even though they might not say they are rebuilding, the team did come in last place in the Eastern Conference this year. However, there is reason to believe that they were better than their record indicated, and the hope is that they can turn things around quickly. 

New York will be heading into the offseason with a lot of cap space and two first-round draft picks. This combination will give them a lot of flexibility, and they will be in a good position to improve. 

Furthermore, while the team seeks improvements, there is still some impressive established talent on the roster, led by goalie Igor Shesterkin. With one of the best goalies in the league still, the Rangers certainly still have a window of opportunity to win with him in his prime. 

Window of Opportunity is Open With Shesterkin 

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin coming off the ice
New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Even though it might not have been an ideal couple of years for New York, this is still a team that has some good veteran talent at all three levels, and that is encouraging to see. In the net, Shesterkin is still one of the best in the game and is coming off a fantastic campaign. 

This year, he totaled a 25-19-6 record, .912 save percentage, and 2.50 GAA. The numbers are right up there with the best of the best in the league, and that is a great starting point for the Rangers. 

As New York tries to turn this thing around, having a star goalie is a good place to build around. While they will have to address the backup situation, Shesterkin is still just 30 years old and has plenty of good years left. 

The Rangers are a team that is no stranger to having good goaltending over the last couple of decades, and that has resulted in some good campaigns for the franchise. Now, they will be entering a bit of a new era and will be relying on Shesterkin to continue to be one of the best players at his position in the league. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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