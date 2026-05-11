Window of Opportunity is Open for NY Rangers With Star Still in Prime
As the New York Rangers head into the offseason, the team is focused on improving their roster and once again becoming a contender.
For the last two years, the Rangers have been a disappointment and have missed the playoffs after a good amount of success. With a veteran group getting a bit older, New York has been slowly moving some of that talent as the franchise retools and tries to get a bit younger.
Even though they might not say they are rebuilding, the team did come in last place in the Eastern Conference this year. However, there is reason to believe that they were better than their record indicated, and the hope is that they can turn things around quickly.
New York will be heading into the offseason with a lot of cap space and two first-round draft picks. This combination will give them a lot of flexibility, and they will be in a good position to improve.
Furthermore, while the team seeks improvements, there is still some impressive established talent on the roster, led by goalie Igor Shesterkin. With one of the best goalies in the league still, the Rangers certainly still have a window of opportunity to win with him in his prime.
Window of Opportunity is Open With Shesterkin
Even though it might not have been an ideal couple of years for New York, this is still a team that has some good veteran talent at all three levels, and that is encouraging to see. In the net, Shesterkin is still one of the best in the game and is coming off a fantastic campaign.
This year, he totaled a 25-19-6 record, .912 save percentage, and 2.50 GAA. The numbers are right up there with the best of the best in the league, and that is a great starting point for the Rangers.
As New York tries to turn this thing around, having a star goalie is a good place to build around. While they will have to address the backup situation, Shesterkin is still just 30 years old and has plenty of good years left.
The Rangers are a team that is no stranger to having good goaltending over the last couple of decades, and that has resulted in some good campaigns for the franchise. Now, they will be entering a bit of a new era and will be relying on Shesterkin to continue to be one of the best players at his position in the league.