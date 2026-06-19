NY Rangers Have One Clear Pipeline Need To Address in NHL Draft
The New York Rangers are going to be incredibly busy during the 2026 NHL Draft.
They have 11 total selections, providing ample opportunity for team president and general manager Chris Drury to infuse some much-needed youth into the organization. The Rangers will be busiest in the first three rounds, where seven of their 11 picks will be made.
All of the focus has been on what New York will do with their first-round picks. They have a few glaring needs on the roster and organizational depth chart, but there is one clear pipeline need the team needs to address: center.
The Rangers have to be excited about how things are shaping up on the wing. Gabe Perreault looks like a future top-six forward and is ready for a full-time role in the NHL during the 2026-27 season.
Rangers have wing depth but are lacking up the center
Two of their top prospects, Liam Greentree and Malcolm Spence, are also knocking on the door of being NHL contributors. Add to that Adam Sykora, Jaroslav Chmelar, Alexis Lafreniere and Tye Kartye, and New York is in good shape on the perimeter.
The team does have Noah Laba as a useful piece at center. But, overall, up the middle, however, there is a lot to be desired.
“The Rangers need high-end talent and, specifically, impactful prospects at center…The Rangers don't have a single center in their pipeline projected to play NHL games, and that's a problem,” wrote Rachel Kryshak of ESPN.
In an ideal world, Caleb Malhotra would drop to New York at No. 5. He would address all of their biggest needs in the middle as a high-upside top-six forward who can lock down the middle.
Centers will be selected at some point in NHL draft
Unfortunately for the Rangers and their fans, he isn’t expected to be on the board that long. All reports are that No. 3 to the Vancouver Canucks, who hired his dad Manny to become head coach on June 1, is his floor.
New York could attempt to make a trade with the San Jose Sharks to jump the Canucks and select Malhotra, but that price will be steep. Unless something unexpected occurs, the Rangers are unlikely to have a shot at the son of someone they selected in the first round in 1998.
While the No. 5 pick may not be used on a center, expect some of their draft capital to be used on players to address their most glaring need in the middle. The pipeline needs to be restocked, and they have the ammunition to take a few swings at players who may possess high ceilings but low floors.