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NY Rangers Have One Clear Pipeline Need To Address in NHL Draft

The NHL Draft will provide the New York Rangers a chance to address a glaring need.

Kenneth Teape

May 8, 2025; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025.
May 8, 2025; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. / The Journal News-Imagn Images
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The New York Rangers are going to be incredibly busy during the 2026 NHL Draft.

They have 11 total selections, providing ample opportunity for team president and general manager Chris Drury to infuse some much-needed youth into the organization. The Rangers will be busiest in the first three rounds, where seven of their 11 picks will be made.

All of the focus has been on what New York will do with their first-round picks. They have a few glaring needs on the roster and organizational depth chart, but there is one clear pipeline need the team needs to address: center.

The Rangers have to be excited about how things are shaping up on the wing. Gabe Perreault looks like a future top-six forward and is ready for a full-time role in the NHL during the 2026-27 season.

Rangers have wing depth but are lacking up the center

New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) looks on after scoring against the Florida Panthers.
Apr 13, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) looks on after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Two of their top prospects, Liam Greentree and Malcolm Spence, are also knocking on the door of being NHL contributors. Add to that Adam Sykora, Jaroslav Chmelar, Alexis Lafreniere and Tye Kartye, and New York is in good shape on the perimeter.

The team does have Noah Laba as a useful piece at center. But, overall, up the middle, however, there is a lot to be desired.

“The Rangers need high-end talent and, specifically, impactful prospects at center…The Rangers don't have a single center in their pipeline projected to play NHL games, and that's a problem,” wrote Rachel Kryshak of ESPN.

In an ideal world, Caleb Malhotra would drop to New York at No. 5. He would address all of their biggest needs in the middle as a high-upside top-six forward who can lock down the middle.

Centers will be selected at some point in NHL draft

New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury during a press conference.
May 8, 2025; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. / The Journal News-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the Rangers and their fans, he isn’t expected to be on the board that long. All reports are that No. 3 to the Vancouver Canucks, who hired his dad Manny to become head coach on June 1, is his floor.

New York could attempt to make a trade with the San Jose Sharks to jump the Canucks and select Malhotra, but that price will be steep. Unless something unexpected occurs, the Rangers are unlikely to have a shot at the son of someone they selected in the first round in 1998.

While the No. 5 pick may not be used on a center, expect some of their draft capital to be used on players to address their most glaring need in the middle. The pipeline needs to be restocked, and they have the ammunition to take a few swings at players who may possess high ceilings but low floors.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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