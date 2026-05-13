NY Rangers' Ideal Draft Target Could Follow in Dad's Footsteps
The New York Rangers have the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft next month, and a potential prospect for the team to consider is center Caleb Malhotra.
Malhotra is the son of former Ranger Manny Malhotra, who ironically was a former first-round pick by the Rangers. He was selected 7th overall by New York in 1998. 28 years later, there’s a real possibility that the Rangers could draft his son.
The younger Malhotra is a high-level draft prospect projected to be a first-round pick. He is a center known for his offensive skill set and two-way play, while also being described as a reliable forward with a high hockey IQ and the ability to effectively create opportunities for his linemates in the middle of plays.
His father, Manny, was a defensive forward during his NHL career. He played 16 seasons in the league and was primarily known for his face-off ability and defense. He scored 116 goals and 295 points overall in 991 career games, a mark that his son Caleb will look to surpass by a significant margin.
Caleb Malhotra could follow dad's footsteps as Rangers first-round pick
One skill Caleb possesses that his father did not is a high-end offensive skill set.
“I think my offense is a bit higher than his and I let him know that too (laugh), just fooling around the house,” Caleb Malhotra said, via TSN. “But, yeah, I think my offense kind of separates me.”
Malhotra was initially expected to round out the top 10 in the draft, but he is now projected as a top-five pick who could come off the board before New York even has the opportunity to select him.
The 17-year-old impressed with OHL Branford this past season, recording 84 points in 67 games (29 goals and 55 assists). He also put together an impressive playoff performance, totaling 26 points with 13 goals and 13 assists in 15 games.
Malhotra’s standout postseason performance alone could solidify him as a top-five selection in the draft. His play caught the attention of scouts, with one scout telling The Athletic (subscription required), "His recent production in the playoffs would justify a top-five draft slot easily."
Scott Wheeler projects that Malhotra will be selected in the top five, moving him up to No. 4 in The Athletic’s most recent rankings (subscription required). Part of his scouting read:
“Malhotra is already a very mature player, with good stick detail and sound and reliable habits at an early age. He plays with pace, skates well, puts himself in good spots and has an advanced feel for the game.”
Realistically, the possibility of Malhotra being selected with the Rangers’ No. 5 pick is there. Not only would New York add an elite-level center with a bright future, but it would also add another layer to the story by bringing the Malhotra family back to the organization.
The draft will take place from June 26-27 in Buffalo. If available, there is a strong possibility Malhotra could follow in his father’s footsteps and become the next member of the family selected in the first round by the Rangers.