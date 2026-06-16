NY Rangers Have Reportedly Been in Contact With University of Denver Commit
The first opportunity that the New York Rangers are going to have to add talent to the organization will be the 2026 NHL Draft.
Lady Luck wasn’t on their side during the NHL draft lottery, having the third-best odds to land the No. 1 overall pick, but dropping to No. 5. Certainly a disappointing turn of events for the fans, but a high-upside player will be added to the mix regardless.
With that selection, a lot of focus has been put on defensemen in the class. In an ideal world, Caleb Malhotra would fall to them at No. 5, but he is widely expected to be off the board within the first three picks.
If that is how things shake out, upgrading at the blueline certainly isn’t a bad thing. One of the players who could be in the mix is Daxon Rudolph, a right-handed defenseman from Prince Albert in the WHL, who has reportedly been in contact with the Rangers.
Rangers in contact with Daxon Rudolph
“Rudolph, recently committed to play college hockey at the University of Denver, ranks in the tier of defensemen generally considered just below Carels, Reid, Šmits and Verhoeff. He’s been in contact with the Rangers and called New York ‘a great sports city’,” wrote Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required).
It will certainly be interesting to see how things shake out once the draft begins. As Baugh noted, Rudolph is considered to be in a tier below the other top defenseman in the draft class: Chase Reid, Carson Carels, Alberts Smits and Keaton Verhoeff.
In recent mock drafts, they are all expected to come off the board between the fourth and eighth picks. That makes Rudolph somewhat of a wild card, but certainly someone Rangers fans need to keep in the back of their minds.
Committed to the University of Denver, that could certainly play a part in the decision-making process for team president and general manager, Chris Drury, and the front office, who may opt for someone who can help the team out sooner.
There is certainly a lot to like about what Rudolph brings to the ice, as he broke down some of his best assets and areas he is looking to improve.
“I think my biggest strength in my game is my IQ: the way I see the ice and my decision making,” he said. “Areas to improve on are my first three strides, getting quicker in areas and then just being more consistent with urgency.”
Those are all things Rudolph will get the opportunity to improve upon while playing for the most storied Division I hockey program in the country. The Pioneers have won 11 national championships, including one this past April.