NY Rangers Were Overturned Goal Against Blue Jackets Away From No. 1 Pick
Lady Luck was not on the side of the New York Rangers, who ended up receiving the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
They entered the lottery with the third-best odds to land the first selection, but ended up with their worst-case scenario, dropping to No. 5. It was the Toronto Maple Leafs who landed at No. 1, and the San Jose Sharks who will be selecting No. 2.
Like the Rangers, the Vancouver Canucks, who had a 25% chance at the first pick, and the Chicago Blackhawks, who had 13.5% odds, dropped in the order. What makes it sting a little more for New York fans is that the Maple Leafs landed the first pick, which means it could very well have been their team that won the lottery.
Hindsight is 20/20, but looking back at how their season unfolded, there is one game that sticks out for the Rangers, which had it gone differently, they would have been in Toronto’s spot in the lottery and won the first pick.
Rangers failed comeback cost them No. 1 pick
On March 2, they hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden. The two franchises were heading in different directions, with the Blue Jackets making a playoff push and New York already resigned to their fate of missing the postseason.
Through two periods, the game unfolded in that fashion. Rangers fans, some of whom wanted to see the losses stack up, were getting their wish. A listless performance from New York had them down 4-0 after two periods.
The only excitement provided to the fans was a power play goal in the second period, but it was wiped away on replay. That overturn would end up being the reason the Rangers are picking fifth and not first in the 2026 NHL Draft.
A furious comeback occurred, with New York eventually tying the game. In overtime, Gabe Perreault just missed a chance at a hat trick that would have given the Rangers a historic come-from-behind victory.
He was unable to capitalize, leading Kirill Marchenko to score the game-winner for Columbus shortly thereafter.
At the time, not much thought was given to the outcome. Another loss in what was a disastrous season didn’t mean much. But, in hindsight, completing that comeback would have been the difference in moving ahead of the Maple Leafs into 28th, which ended up being the winning lottery spot.
There was no way to know at the time, but not completing that comeback has ultimately cost the Rangers dearly in the long run.