Breaking Down NHL Lottery Odds for NY Rangers' Possible Selections
The New York Rangers will be heading into a very important night on Tuesday, hoping to get a little lucky and help put the team in a position to land a star player.
Following a really disappointing campaign for the Rangers, the team is entering what is going to be a pivotal offseason. With a desire to compete next year, the team has put themselves in a position to be able to retool quickly with a good amount of cap space.
This should provide them with the opportunity to either sign free agents or perhaps bring in some talent on the trade market. Even though they might have struggled for most of the year, there was a bit of an improvement at the end of the year.
While the team is likely preparing for players to target in free agency and in trades, they will also be focusing on the NHL Draft. New York knows that they will be having a top pick, and that is very important for the team going forward. The team will be finding out where they will be drafting with their first of two picks in the NHL Draft.
Breaking Down Final Lottery Odds for Rangers
1st Pick: 11.5%
2nd: Pick 11.2%
3rd Pick: 7.8%
4th Pick: 39.7%
5th Pick: 29.8%
Due to the Rangers having the third-worst record in the league, they will be locked in knowing that they will be drafting in the Top 5. When looking at the odds, while everyone will naturally look at the odds for the first overall pick, there are some interesting percentages throughout the five possibilities that they have.
Furthermore, while the team has an 11.5% chance for the first overall pick, their odds are nearly identical for the second pick in the draft. What is most surprising about their odds is that, despite having the third-worst record in the league, their odds to land the third overall pick are the lowest.
What is most concerning for the Rangers is their odds of being in fourth or fifth in the draft. New York would undoubtedly want to be as high up as possible, and landing in the Top 2 to be able to land one of the two top wingers.
Overall, it will be a very important night for New York and one that could have a lasting impact on the team for years to come. Hopefully, Tuesday night will bring some luck to the Rangers as the franchise hopes to turn things around.