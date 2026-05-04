New York Rangers On SI

Breaking Down NHL Lottery Odds for NY Rangers' Possible Selections

What are the odds for the five different possibilities for the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Nick Ziegler

Mar 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; A New York Rangers flag is seen in the crown during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden.
Mar 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; A New York Rangers flag is seen in the crown during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
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The New York Rangers will be heading into a very important night on Tuesday, hoping to get a little lucky and help put the team in a position to land a star player. 

Following a really disappointing campaign for the Rangers, the team is entering what is going to be a pivotal offseason. With a desire to compete next year, the team has put themselves in a position to be able to retool quickly with a good amount of cap space

This should provide them with the opportunity to either sign free agents or perhaps bring in some talent on the trade market. Even though they might have struggled for most of the year, there was a bit of an improvement at the end of the year. 

While the team is likely preparing for players to target in free agency and in trades, they will also be focusing on the NHL Draft. New York knows that they will be having a top pick, and that is very important for the team going forward. The team will be finding out where they will be drafting with their first of two picks in the NHL Draft. 

Breaking Down Final Lottery Odds for Rangers

NHL Draft
2025 NHL draft board / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1st Pick: 11.5%

2nd: Pick 11.2%

3rd Pick: 7.8%

4th Pick: 39.7%

5th Pick: 29.8%

Due to the Rangers having the third-worst record in the league, they will be locked in knowing that they will be drafting in the Top 5. When looking at the odds, while everyone will naturally look at the odds for the first overall pick, there are some interesting percentages throughout the five possibilities that they have. 

Furthermore, while the team has an 11.5% chance for the first overall pick, their odds are nearly identical for the second pick in the draft. What is most surprising about their odds is that, despite having the third-worst record in the league, their odds to land the third overall pick are the lowest. 

What is most concerning for the Rangers is their odds of being in fourth or fifth in the draft. New York would undoubtedly want to be as high up as possible, and landing in the Top 2 to be able to land one of the two top wingers. 

Overall, it will be a very important night for New York and one that could have a lasting impact on the team for years to come. Hopefully, Tuesday night will bring some luck to the Rangers as the franchise hopes to turn things around. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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