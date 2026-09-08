EJ Emery Continues To Develop and Improve His Game
New York Rangers’ prospect EJ Emery is ranked in the top 5 of the organizational prospect pipeline by The Athletic, coming in at No. 5. He was drafted in the first round, No. 30 overall, in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Rangers and is 20 years old.
The right-handed defenseman has made a great deal of progress in his development. At the University of North Dakota, he scored one point as a freshman and went 31 consecutive games without scoring before he found the back of the net twice in the second game of his sophomore season.
Emery finished his sophomore year with three goals and 13 total points in 38 games, contributing to a team that reached the Frozen Four.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Emery spoke about the work he’s put in, including increasing his size.
EJ Emery details improvements he made this past season
“I put on some size, and I feel like my puck protection really improved,” Emery said. “I really worked on puck touches last summer, and throughout the season I felt like they got better and better each game, each week.”
Dillon Simpson, University of North Dakota Assistant Coach, praised Emery’s performance, which may not have necessarily shown in the stats. He even feels that Emery was one of the best defenders in the league.
“As a sophomore, he was one of the biggest jumps we’ve seen,” said Simpson. “I thought he was one of the best defenders in our league already this year, and going into next year, that’s his mindset.”
While scouts believe that Emery will need to improve his hockey sense to go along with his size and skating ability, Simpson feels that he’s already seen improvements happening.
“He can cover so much ice, and he’s so quick,” Simpson said. “As a forward going against him, he’ll give you no time and space.”
Emery’s teammate at North Dakota, Keaton Verhoeff, spoke highly of the defenseman and his movement on the ice. Verhoeff was selected with the No. 9 pick for the San Jose Sharks in 2026.
“He uses his reach and his size to his advantage and also [his] speed,” Verhoeff said. “The biggest thing I noticed from him is he can get up in the play and with his skating is able to get back in the play as well with that quick, explosive burst he has.”
Simpson highlighted self-confidence as a major area of improvement for Emery, and trusting himself more when he has the puck. Additionally, continuing to put on weight will be key for Emery as he looks to take the next step forward in his career.
Emery gained 10 pounds in the past year, and already notices it helping areas of his game, including boxing out opponents and his skating in general.
“He’s working his ass off in the gym and putting in the calories to try to do that,” Simpson said. “It’s sometimes hard for him, but he keeps gaining weight. I think with a little bit more muscle mass and bigger frame on him, he’s going to be even more of a punishing D that’s hard to deal with for forwards.”
While it remains to be seen what Emery’s role will eventually be upon transitioning to a professional player, it’s safe to say he is New York’s best right-handed defensive prospect and has a bright future ahead of him.
An anonymous scout even stated that “He’s gonna play [in the NHL]… I don’t think there’s any question about that.”
The potential is there, and so is the work ethic as Emery continues to make strides in his development.