Projection Range for NY Rangers’ EJ Emery Revealed by Scouts
With the No. 30 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the New York Rangers selected defenseman EJ Emery, who is playing for the University of South Dakota.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, he utilizes his size well to be an impactful defender on the ice. His upside offensively isn’t as high as some other youngsters in the sport, but he has a high floor because of how well he performs his defensive duties.
Emery may not always appear on the score sheet, recording 13 points with three goals and 10 assists as a sophomore this past season. But he always makes a positive impact, shutting down opposing players and producing a plus/minus of +17 in 38 games.
His defensive abilities are legitimate and were as much of a reason the Rangers selected him two years ago; he is easily projectable as a result and will be a long-time NHL player. However, his ceiling isn’t necessarily as high as other players.
What role does EJ Emery project for in the future?
“Is he going to be a No. 5 and anchor a bottom pair?” an Eastern Conference scout said, speaking anonymously to offer a candid assessment, via Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “Or can he get to a No. 4 and be a good defender and pair him with more of a puck-mover or an offensive guy in the second pair?”
Developing into a bottom-pair defenseman would be a great outcome for someone selected near the end of the first round. Only 20 years old, Emery could certainly develop his offensive game to the point where he can push toward being a top-four player on a depth chart.
At the very least, he looks like a player who can be a key part of a penalty kill unit with his ability to erase offensive difference makers on the opposing team.
“He might be a No. 4 where he’s playing 20 minutes a night where he’s playing lock down, (penalty kill). But you probably want him in that No. 5, No. 6 slot,” a Western Conference scout added, via Baugh.
That development will be something worth keeping an eye on. There is a lot of value in having a reliable defenseman at the back end of the lineup, but a team definitely doesn’t want to overextend a player, especially if they aren’t ready for such a role.
New York just went through that with Braden Schneider. A first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, he was thrust into a more prominent role when Adam Fox went down with an injury, and the results were disastrous. Back with the third pairing, he looks poised for a bounce back.
The Rangers should avoid a repeat of that with Emery, who will be afforded the chance to develop. There is no opening currently for right-handed defensemen in the lineup, but that could change with Schenider on a one-year deal and Sean Durzi under contract through 2028.