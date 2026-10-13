NY Rangers Future Goaltender Callum Tung Continuing Development

Goaltender Callum Tung of the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack, an affiliate of the New York Rangers, recently recorded his first AHL shutout.

Per his statsheet, Tung posted 28 saves against the Providence Bruins on Oct. 9 to help lead the Wolf Pack to a 2-0 victory while on the road. As a result, the 22-year-old netminder was also the first star of the game. In addition, Tung previously posted 38 saves on Oct. 4.

Tung currently sits with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage across 21 total AHL games played.

Congrats on your first shutout in the A, Callum! pic.twitter.com/Y8eYNotTk4 — Hartford Wolf Pack (@HWPHockey) October 12, 2026

This performance from Tung comes at a very key time in the goaltenders rotation across the Rangers franchise.

Starting goalie Igor Shesterkin is now out for what seems to be the remainder of the 2026-27 NHL season due to sustaining an injury to his right knee against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 9. Shesterkin sustained the injury at 8:20 of the second period when his skate jammed into the goalpost while scrambling back into his net.

The goalie's right ankle bent awkwardly under him as he fell in the crease, and he had to be helped off the ice by his teammates and a trainer; Shesterkin was unable to put any weight on his corresponding leg.

Though, Shesterkin has been placed on standard LTIR rather than season-ending LTIR.

Rangers captain J.T. Miller has stated this is a big loss for the New York organization as the ongoing year continues.

"It's awful. He's a pillar of this team. It stinks," Miller said per NHL.com. "Obviously, it's [early]. We don't even know what's going on, but to see him leave the game is a shot to all of us, a shock to all of us. But at the same time, it means we got to step up to a man to try to get the job done."

Rangers Shifting Focus to Other Franchise Goaltenders

Oct 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) is helped off the ice after being injured against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Budding talent Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo are the other goalies listed on the Rangers roster, with the latter on IR as well. Spencer Martin, Gabriel Carriere and — of course — Tung serve as the netminders for Hartford.

In a corresponding move, the Rangers have recalled Martin.

Garand is expected to be look at as the next/main man up between the pipes for the Rangers, as Korpisalo will also be out for around four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Should Tung continue his solid development down with the Wolf Pack, he could eventually see some looks given the injury situation at the position.

The Rangers are next in action at Madison Square Garden by hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop is slated for 7:15 p.m. Eastern.