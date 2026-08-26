NY Rangers Have Two Players Featured in 2025 NHL Re-Draft
A major reason that the New York Rangers are in the position they currently are is the lack of success the team has had developing young talent.
From 2017 through 2021, the Rangers made nine selections in the first round. Only two players remain with the organization from that group: forward Alexis Lafreniere, who was selected No. 1 overall in 2020, and defenseman Braden Schneider, who was selected No. 19 that year.
Turning a corner when it comes to player development will be key to New York getting back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Following an overhaul of the front office this offseason, there is certainly some hope that the team can start to figure things out.
When it comes to the 2025 NHL Draft, the Rangers look like they could have some helpful pieces down the road. In a re-draft of last year’s class done by Corey Pronman of The Athletic (subscription required), he has two New York prospects featured on his list despite the franchise not owning a first-round pick.
Rangers have two solid prospects from 2025 NHL Draft
The first player featured is left winger Malcolm Spence. Selected No. 43 overall, he has jumped up a few spots in Pronman’s rankings. He is the No. 31 player, landing in the “Middle of the lineup player” tier.
For an early second-round pick, the Rangers certainly look to have found some value with Spence, who has been playing collegiately with the Michigan Wolverines after playing with the Erie Otters in the OHL as an amateur.
Last season, he played in 40 games with Michigan and recorded 25 points, scoring 10 goals to go along with 15 assists. He also had an impressive plus/minus ratio of 18 and had 44 penalty minutes.
A solid two-way player, he was viewed as a low-risk player who had a projectable future as a pro. He has certainly lived up to that, solidifying his standing as a future middle-six forward with some upside.
Mikkel Eriksen has shot up prospect board for Rangers
The other player featured on Pronman’s list is Mikkel Eriksen. He has made a huge leap up the rankings, landing in the “NHL Prospect” tier at No. 62. That is more excellent value for New York, as they selected the young center in the fourth round at No. 111 overall.
With a massive long-term void in the middle, Eriksen’s development would be massive for the franchise. In Sweden’s junior league, he produced 44 points, scoring 19 goals to go along with 25 assists, in only 25 games, with a plus/minus ratio of +12.
Eriksen’s ascension helps make up for Sean Barnhill, a defenseman selected No. 70 overall who wasn’t featured in the re-draft, which included 80 players.