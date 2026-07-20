2 NY Rangers Prospects Just Miss Updated Top 100 List
One of the goals that the New York Rangers had coming into the 2026 NHL offseason was to get younger and improve their organizational depth chart.
While there is still plenty of work to do building up their roster over the long term, the Rangers did add some promising talent to the mix. The biggest addition was defenseman Alberts Smits with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
He immediately found himself in all the top 100 prospect rankings across the industry. Scott Wheeler of The Athletic (subscription required) ranked him as the No. 9 prospect in the sport and the No. 1-ranked left-handed defenseman. The only defenseman ahead of him is Chase Reid, who was selected No. 7 by the Seattle Kraken.
Alas, he was the only top 100 prospect that New York added to the organization this offseason. Another youngster people are excited about but just missed the top 100 was center Cole Beaudoin.
Rangers have two prospects just miss top 100 rankings
He was acquired from the Utah Mammoth, along with defenseman Sean Durzi and a 2027 third-round pick, in exchange for veteran center Vincent Trocheck. The development of Beaudoin is what will determine if this was a winning trade for the Rangers.
The No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, he could very well find himself on New York’s roster at some point this season. The tools are there for him to be a No. 3 center with some upside to become a No. 2 down the road if things click and the team develops him.
With the Barrie Colts in the OHL, Beaudoin stuffed the stat sheet during the 2025-26 season. He recorded 88 points, scoring 33 goals to go along with 55 assists, producing a plus/minus ratio of +40.
Joining him amongst Wheeler’s final cuts is Malcolm Spence. A second-round pick, No. 43 in the 2025 NHL Draft, he is a left winger who played this past season in the NCAA with the Michigan Wolverines.
Spence was productive with 25 points in 40 games played, scoring 10 goals to go along with 15 assists. He made a positive impact whenever he was on the ice, producing a plus/minus of +18 on the year.
The 2026-27 season will be his sophomore year at Michigan, with his collegiate career following three seasons in the OHL with the Erie Otters, where he was assistant captain and produced 177 points across 195 games, scoring 67 goals with 110 assists.
Both players could certainly move into the top 100 with strong starts to their respective 2026-27 campaigns.