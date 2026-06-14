Hurricanes Land NY Rangers Veteran Forward in Hypothetical Trade
The New York Rangers are going to be heavily involved in trade talks throughout the NHL offseason.
They have some excellent trade chips they will strongly consider cashing in on, along with being on the lookout for avenues to upgrade their own roster. It is a delicate balancing act that team president and general manager Chris Drury will attempt to pull off.
One of the players whom he will strongly consider trading is Vincent Trocheck. The veteran center is one of the best up-the-middle players available this offseason and would be a major upgrade for several teams.
Could the Carolina Hurricanes be one of those franchises that look to acquire him? They know him well, as he played parts of three seasons with the franchise before signing with the Rangers as a free agent in 2022.
What could Hurricanes offer fro Vincent Trocheck look like
What could a trade package between the Hurricanes and New York look like? Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) put together hypothetical trade packages for several teams around the league.
The hypothetical proposal that he put together for Carolina is right winger Bradly Nadeau and a 2026 first-round pick, either No. 31 or No. 32.
This is certainly an intriguing offer. Nadeau is one of the top prospects in the Hurricanes organization and played at a high level this past season in the AHL, where he averaged more than a point per game.
He has limited NHL experience, with only 15 appearances, scoring three goals with one assist, but he is only 21 years old and was a first-round pick in 2023. There would certainly be intrigue from the Rangers adding a player of that caliber, but this proposal likely falls short of others they will receive.
Hurricanes may not be as motivated as other teams to make offer
Given Carolina’s success this season, as they are one victory away from winning the Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, they aren’t going to give away more in a trade than they feel is necessary.
Ahead of the trade deadline, they passed on the asking price New York set, and it would be fair to assume they would do the same now after finding so much success on the ice since that point.
Including another prospect, with Mercogliano suggesting winger Felix Unger Sörum or defenseman Dominik Badinka, could get the Hurricanes closer to an accepted offer. Another first-round pick being included could also push a deal closer to the finish line.
Alas, it is fair to wonder just how motivated they will be to include so many assets in a deal, especially if they come away with a series win over the Golden Knights for the title.