Chris Drury Has Delicate Balancing Act To Pull off With NY Rangers
This offseason is going to be an incredibly important one for the New York Rangers.
Coming off a brutal season in which they finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, there is a lot of work that needs to be done with the roster. Leading the way will be president and general manager Chris Drury, whom the fanbase does not have much confidence in currently, and who could blame them?
The team has been heading in the wrong direction, missing the postseason two straight years. Pressure is on Drury to get the team back on track and contending for the playoffs again, but that will require executing a delicate balancing act.
Based on the current status of the team, a long-term outlook has to be taken. A rebuild of some sort is needed, but can Drury successfully bring in assets to improve the current roster without negatively impacting the future of the franchise?
Pressure is on Chris Drury this offseason
The Rangers aren’t in a position to unload assets, such as draft picks, to bring in veteran talent. Their organizational depth chart needs an infusion of youth and upside, which the NHL draft can provide.
There are also several intriguing trade chips on the roster that Drury can cash in on. Veteran center Vincent Trocheck’s market was complicated by Dylan Larkin requesting a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, but he should still fetch a strong return.
Defenseman Braden Schneider is another potential trade chip. The former first-round pick hasn’t quite elevated his game to where New York had hoped he would, but at only 24 years old and two years away from unrestricted free agency, he should have value around the league.
Those are good jumping-off points for Drury to restock what feels like an empty cupboard of assets. However, how he handles the assets upon acquiring them is the second part of the balancing act that he needs to do.
Chris Drury has to show progress is being made
Can the long-term future of the franchise not be compromised? Drury has to find the right balance of selling and buying, showcasing that progress is being made without truly selling the farm. He is going to be aggressive on the trade market, one way or the other.
It would not be unfair to say Drury’s job could be on the line depending on how this offseason unfolds. Any move that he makes will be under the microscope and heavily scrutinized based on his track record.
However, if he can strike the right balance in this delicate balancing act, he can start changing the reputation and perception around him. Will he get it done? Only time will tell.