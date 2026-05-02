NY Rangers Will Have Challengers Trying To Trade for Brady Tkachuk
The New York Rangers have not been shy about sharing what some of their plans will consist of this offseason.
If the opportunity presents itself, they are going to look into acquiring a star player. They need to add a top-six caliber forward to the roster to help push this team to the next level after finishing last in the Eastern Conference this past year.
Of course, players like that do not grow on trees. The Rangers will have to do their due diligence and will hopefully add a player of that caliber with their top-five pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Alas, this team is more than one top-six forward away from being in the postseason again. But one player they will reportedly have their sights on is Brady Tkachuk. The Ottawa Senators star has already voiced his frustrations about the trade rumors surrounding him, but they aren’t going to get quieter until a long-term solution is found.
Rangers love Brady Tkachuk, but will have competition to acquire him
Could that long-term solution be in New York? Rangers president and general manager, Chris Drury, certainly hopes that is the case. Even back when he was just an assistant general manager with the franchise, New York has been enamored with the Senators' left winger.
However, they are not going to be the only team with interest in Tkachuk if he is made available and put on the trade block. As Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) shared, there are already four teams worth keeping an eye on according to league sources.
“The temptation of joining forces with his brother Matthew in Florida will always evoke curiosity, while the Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers are other teams that league sources have said are worth keeping an eye on,” Mercogliano wrote.
Teaming up with his brother would certainly be an enticing proposition. After winning two consecutive Stanley Cups and playing for the championship in three straight years, the Florida Panthers missed the playoffs this year.
That isn’t a streak they want to see get to two, and adding the younger Tkachuk could certainly help them achieve that goal.
Multiple Rangers rivals expected to pursue Brady Tkachuk
From the Rangers’ perspective, seeing two long-time rivals in the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers mentioned is certainly discouraging. There is already a sizable gap that exists between the franchises, and either of them adding Tkachuk would only expand it.
The Devils finished 10 points ahead of New York in the standings, but still missed the playoffs, while the Flyers finished 21 points ahead and are in the second round of the playoffs after disposing of the Pittsburgh Penguins in their first-round matchup.
If Tkachuk was going to be on the move to any of those franchises, the Minnesota Wild would be the preferred landing spot. The Rangers only have to face off with them twice a year given that they are in the Western Conference.
Alas, they are also way ahead of where New York is after recording 104 points this past season and also advancing to the second round after beating the Dallas Stars in the first round of the playoffs.