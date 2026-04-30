Potential NY Rangers' Trade Target Frustrated by Rumors
As the New York Rangers prepare for the offseason, what the team is going to be doing will be a hot topic going forward. With a desire to improve, all options should be on the table.
With the offseason starting up for the Rangers, the team is expected to be quite active. Since the franchise is retooling, New York could still move some of the veteran talent that they didn’t at the deadline, with a desire to get a little younger and reshape the roster.
While reshaping the roster a bit makes sense, the Rangers have to be thinking about contending this coming year after missing the playoffs the last two. New York is in a strong position with a lot of cap space, but free agency is going to be lacking some star power this year. That is certainly unfortunate, and if the Rangers are going to make a splash, it might have to come from a big trade.
One of the players who has had his name mentioned quite a bit in rumors so far is Ottawa Senators star Brady Tkachuk. The Senators were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and Tkachuk addressed the rumors that have been swirling around him for months now.
Tkachuk Shares Frustrations on Rumors
Unfortunately for Tkachuk, these rumors aren’t likely to go away anytime soon despite his comments. He certainly appears to be a star that will have his name mentioned this summer, and New York should certainly pursue him if he is available.
This season, he was able to score 59 points in 60 games with 22 goals and 37 assists. At just 26 years old, he is still very much in his prime and has proven to be a really good goal scorer. Putting the puck in the net was something that New York struggled with this year, and Tkachuk would undoubtedly help solve that.
However, even though he might have reaffirmed his commitment to the Senators, New York should certainly pick up the phone this summer to check in. While the price would be high for a player of his caliber, the Rangers do have a late first-round pick and some young talent on the team that could potentially get a deal done.
Overall, whether or not it is Tkachuk or another star, New York will have to be active this summer in their pursuit of some help.