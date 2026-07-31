Three Players Detroit Red Wings Should Target as Top-Six Upgrades Ahead of 2026-27
The Detroit Red Wings showed much promise in 2025-26; unfortunately, the team just wasn't able to put together enough consistent stretches of winning as their Stanley Cup Playoffs drought extended to 10 years.
Unfortunately, they've done little to improve this off-season, and with the departure of Patrick Kane and the potential impending trade of captain Dylan Larkin, there will be some holes in their top six. Thankfully, in that scenario, the team will still have Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat and Emmitt Finnie leading the way, but if they are to be genuine contenders in the loaded Atlantic Division, there are some pieces they could target as low-risk, high-reward upgrades.
So, let's take a look at three of them.
Vladimir Tarasenko
First up, we have a player who was with the Red Wings in 2024-25. Veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who left for a reduced role with the Minnesota Wild last season, but he's a free agent again and is looking to secure a role ahead of 2025-26.
While his role was certainly reduced in Minnesota with limited time on the power play, he still bounced back with 23 goals and 47 points in 75 games. Although the Red Wings should be looking to get younger, the 34-year-old could easily replace Kane on the team's second line. Sure, he doesn't bring the speed that this team desperately needs, but with Stanley Cup-winning experience, solid playmaking and goal-scoring ability, he could upgrade the second line.
To land Tarasenko, the team may need to hand out a two-year deal, which is something the new General Manager may not want to do, but if the possibility of a one-year deal is there, it's something that makes sense for a team that's lost significant experience this summer.
Morgan Frost
This one would require the Red Wings to give up some assets, but in Morgan Frost of the Calgary Flames, the team could find a long-term solution at their 2C position, with Frost bringing the speed, the skating and the playmaking ability that makes those around him better.
While he started the season in Calgary slowly, Frost thrived after the trade deadline in a greater role, tallying nine goals and 14 points over the Flames' final 21 games of the season. If the Red Wings targeted him as a pairing with DeBrincat, they could make a very dynamic second line.
To land Frost, the Red Wings would likely need to give up multiple draft picks, and a long-term extension likely needs to be in place to make it worth their while, but with the team looking to build sustained success in the coming years, the 27-year-old could be worth that risk.
Patrik Laine
Right now, Patrik Laine is seen as the ultimate low-risk, high-reward player, but very few teams in the National Hockey League are willing to take a chance on the former No. 2 overall pick.
Given the spot that the Red Wings are in, however, this could be a worthwhile swing, as Laine showed his promise again in 2024/25 when he tallied 20 goals and 33 points in 52 games with the Montreal Canadiens, but in 2025/26, he appeared in just five games, struggling to stay healthy and earn a place in their lineup.
At this point, the reason he's unsigned likely has to do with his asking price, but if the Red Wings could convince the 28-year-old to sign a prove-it, one-year deal, the risk could be worth it. Of the three, this is the least likely to happen, as Detroit may look to prioritize young names like Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Nate Danielson as options in their middle two lines, but right now they have very little to lose, and it could be worth the risk.