Five Must-Watch Games on the Red Wings' 2026-27 Schedule
The Detroit Red Wings enter the 2026-27 season with plenty to prove. After another offseason of roster changes, contract extensions and an expanded 84-game schedule, Todd McLellan’s club will be looking to take another step toward becoming a consistent playoff contender.
While every game matters in a competitive Atlantic Division, a handful of matchups immediately stand out as can’t-miss events for Red Wings fans. Whether it’s historic rivalries, milestone celebrations, or measuring themselves against Stanley Cup contenders, these five games could define the season in one way or another.
Opening Night vs. New York Rangers (Oct. 2)
There is no better way to begin a season than with an Original Six matchup. Detroit opens the season at Little Caesars Arena against the New York Rangers, giving fans an early opportunity to see what this year’s group looks like after an important offseason. The Red Wings also begin the season with seven of their first eight games at home, making a fast start even more important.
The Rangers remain one of the Eastern Conference’s premier teams, so this contest should immediately show whether Detroit is prepared to compete against strong opponents. Opening night always carries extra energy, but adding one of hockey’s most recognizable franchises makes it an even bigger occasion. A strong performance in this game could set the tone for the first few weeks of the season.
Centennial Celebration vs. Boston Bruins (Nov. 18)
No game on the schedule carries more historical significance than Detroit’s Centennial Celebration. The Red Wings will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the franchise’s inaugural NHL game when they host the Boston Bruins on Nov. 18. Fittingly, the Bruins were also Detroit’s opponent in that very first NHL contest back in 1926, making this anniversary game a full-circle moment for one of hockey’s most decorated organizations.
The atmosphere should be unlike any regular-season game. Fans can expect alumni appearances, special ceremonies, throwback elements, and a celebration of everyone who has worn the Winged Wheel over the past century. Regardless of where Detroit sits in the standings, this game will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the entire NHL season.
Home Matchup Against the Carolina Hurricanes (Dec. 31)
The defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes will visit Little Caesars Arena on December 31st, providing one of Detroit’s toughest tests. For a young team hoping to establish itself among the Eastern Conference’s elite, games against the league’s best offer valuable measuring sticks. Carolina continues to set the standard with its structured defensive play, relentless forecheck, and exceptional depth.
If the Red Wings hope to return to the postseason and eventually contend, they’ll need to prove they can consistently compete with teams like the Hurricanes. Even beyond the standings, this matchup should provide playoff-like intensity long before the postseason begins.
First Battle with the Ottawa Senators (Oct.6)
Few rivalries have been reignited over the past couple of seasons quite like Detroit and Ottawa. With both teams fighting for playoff positioning in recent years, it seems like every meeting has carried extra emotion. The physical play, post-whistle scrums, and high stakes have helped turn this into one of the NHL’s most entertaining divisional matchups.
Detroit hosts Ottawa on Oct. 6, giving fans an early glimpse at what could again become an important Atlantic Division race. Beyond the rivalry itself, these divisional games often have significant playoff implications later in the season. Banking points early against direct competitors can make all the difference by April.
Final Regular-Season Game Against Buffalo Sabres (Apr. 10)
Regular-season finales always come with added intrigue, especially in today’s tightly packed Eastern Conference. Detroit concludes its season on the road against the Buffalo Sabres, another Atlantic Division opponent expected to battle for postseason positioning.
If history is any indication, playoff races often aren’t decided until the final weekend. That makes this matchup one that could carry enormous significance depending on where both clubs sit in the standings. Even if playoff spots have already been secured, the game could determine seeding, home-ice advantage, or simply provide momentum entering the postseason.
Either way, ending the regular season against a divisional rival adds another layer of excitement to what could already be one of Detroit’s biggest games of the year.
Plenty of Storylines Await
Every NHL schedule features marquee games, but Detroit’s 2026-27 slate offers a little bit of everything. There’s the excitement of opening night, the emotional significance of celebrating 100 years of Red Wings hockey, games against the league’s elite, heated Atlantic Division rivalries, and what could become a dramatic regular-season finale.
For a team looking to take the next step, these games won’t simply be entertaining, they could shape the trajectory of Detroit’s season. Fans won’t have to wait long to find out whether this Red Wings group is ready to make that leap.