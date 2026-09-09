Alex DeBrincat Makes His Red Wings Future Clear Amid Uncertainty
The Detroit Red Wings have had no shortage of uncertainty surrounding the organization this offseason, but one of their biggest stars appears to have a clear idea of where he wants to be.
Alex DeBrincat is entering the final season of his contract with the Red Wings, but despite the team's ongoing search for a new general manager, Dylan Larkin's trade request and the departure of Patrick Kane, the 28-year-old forward still wants to remain in Detroit.
Speaking with NHL.com at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour, DeBrincat made his feelings about the organization clear.
I love playing for the Red Wings. I love wearing that jersey and battling with those guys out there. My intention is obviously to stay in Detroit. We'll see what happens, I guess.- Alex DeBrincat
This is good news for a Red Wings organization and fanbase that has plenty of questions to answer before the start of the 2026-27 season.
DeBrincat Has Made His Preference Clear
DeBrincat's contract situation is especially serious because he is heading into the final year of the four-year, $31.5 million contract he signed with Detroit in 2023.
He is eligible to sign an extension, but those discussions are understandably on hold while Detroit searches for its next general manager. Once that position is filled, one of the new executive's biggest priorities will be figuring out DeBrincat's future.
For now, though, DeBrincat appears to be making it clear that he would like that future to be in Detroit.
A 40-Goal Scorer Detroit Cannot Afford to Lose
DeBrincat is coming off the best offensive season of his three-year tenure in Detroit. The Michigan native led the Red Wings with 41 goals and 85 points last season, establishing himself as one of the most important offensive pieces. He has also scored 107 goals in three seasons with the organization, 10 more than any other Red Wings player during that span.
At 28, DeBrincat should still have several productive seasons ahead of him. If Detroit's next general manager believes the team can turn things around, keeping one of the most proven goal scorers around long-term should be high on the priority list.
Whether DeBrincat's next extension is a long-term deal or not will likely be fully dependent on the direction the organization decides to take and the vision of the next general manager. The Red Wings have plenty to figure out before they can turn this into reality, but they at least know where one of their most important players stands.