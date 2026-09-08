Simon Edvinsson Will Report to Red Wings Camp Without Contract
The Detroit Red Wings are still without a general manager, but they seem to have one less thing to worry about heading into training camp. According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, restricted free agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson intends to report to Detroit's training camp next week even if he remains unsigned.
The two sides are reportedly waiting for the Red Wings to resolve their general manager situation before resuming contract negotiations. Whether this is a hint that the search is coming to an end or not, it's a positive development for Detroit.
Edvinsson Isn't Planning to Hold Out
Edvinsson could have made things considerably more complicated by refusing to report without a contract, especially with camp right around the corner. Luckily, the 23-year-old appears willing to wait it out while the organization determines who will ultimately oversee the hockey operations.
Edvinsson's reported commitment to showing up to camp without a contract, he will be allowed to continue preparing for the season alongside his teammates while the front office works through the bigger question.
The GM Search Is Still Important
The Red Wings have been without a permanent general manager since Steve Yzerman stepped away from the position this summer. Shawn Horcoff has been handling the responsibilities on an interim basis, but Edvinsson's situation is a perfect example of the need for a permanent GM, especially in offseason matters.
The team's next GM will ultimately have a major say in Edvinsson's future with the organization. The 2021 sixth-overall pick is coming off an encouraging sophomore season in which he established himself as one of the most important young pieces on Detroit's blue line. Edvinsson recorded nine goals for 25 points in 72 games while averaging more than 22 minutes per night.
Detroit Can't Rely On Edvinsson's Patience
Edvinsson's willingness to attend camp regardless of his contract status means the Red Wings likely aren't looking at a holdout situation. That being said, Detroit can't rely on Edvinsson's patience forever.
The Red Wings need to find their next general manager, get that person settled into the role and allow them to make decisions about the roster, including one of the most important young players on it.
Edvinsson showing up to camp is good news, but it really highlights the timing of Detroit's GM search as much more important. The team has waited long enough; now they need to make sure that patience doesn't come at the expense of their future.