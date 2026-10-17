Alex DeBrincat Making Strong Case to Become Red Wings' Next Captain

The Detroit Red Wings have a vacancy that won't be filled simply by finding their best player.

Following the decision to remove Dylan Larkin as captain before the season, the Red Wings must determine who will become the next player to wear the "C" on the Winged Wheel at some point. Alex DeBrincat has given the organization several reasons to consider him.

The Farmington Hills, Mich., native signed a seven-year, $91 million contract extension Wednesday, ending any speculation about his long-term intentions. For a club dealing with considerable uncertainty, his willingness to commit represents more than a financial agreement. DeBrincat wants to be in Detroit, and he hasn't been shy about expressing that sentiment.

The 28-year-old grew up following the Red Wings and understands the significance of representing one of hockey's most recognizable franchises, but his qualifications extend beyond his Michigan roots.

DeBrincat's Captain Credentials

DeBrincat led the Red Wings with 41 goals and 85 points last season, establishing a career high in points while matching his previous best in goals. His production has continued into the opening weeks of the current campaign, giving the Red Wings a dependable offensive threat during an otherwise frustrating start.

Detroit Red Wings right winger Alex Debrincat Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, scoring goals doesn't automatically qualify someone to become captain. The position carries responsibilities that aren't reflected on a scoresheet, including communicating with coaches, supporting younger teammates and maintaining accountability when circumstances become difficult. DeBrincat has already demonstrated a willingness to handle those obligations.

Accoding to Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com, DeBrincat has helped organize activities away from the rink, including golf outings and a gathering to watch the Detroit Lions. Those efforts may appear insigificant compared to what happens during a game, but establishing relationships throughout the dressing room can have a considerable impact over an 84-game schedule.

Head coach Todd McLellan has also recognized DeBrincat's contributions. During training camp, McLellan identified him as a candidate for an alternate captain's role, noting that his approach hasn't changed despite the absence of an established captain. That consistency is worth considering. DeBrincat doesn't need a letter stitched onto his sweater to become more involved with his teammates because he's already doing the work.

The Red Wings also have other worthy candidates, particularly Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, who currently serve as alternate captains. Both are important members of the team's younger nucleus and could eventually receive consideration for the position.

However, DeBrincat offers an appealing combination of experience, offensive credibility and a personal connection to the city. His previous experience wearing an alternate captain's letter with the Chicago Blackhawks provides another qualification. Perhaps the strongest argument arrived with his decision to remain with the Red Wings.

There is no indication the Red Wings intend to name a captain immediately, and the organization would be wise to evalute their options carefully. But whenever that decision arrives, DeBrincat deserves serious consideration. The Red Wings need someone capable of representing the franchise through both their successes and disappointments.

DeBrincat has already made it clear he wants to be a part of their future. Giving him the captaincy would acknowledge the role he's beginning to play in shaping it.