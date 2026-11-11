Assessing Red Wings' Offensive Struggles After Recent Loss to Blues

The Detroit Red Wings are discovering that desperation doesn't necessarily translate into results.

For the second consecutive game, the Red Wings found themselves chasing an opponent after an ineffective offensive performance. And although a spirited third-period rally provided some encouragement, the outcome was painfully familiar.

The Red Wings dropped their fourth straight contest Tuesday night, suffering a 3-2 defeat against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

Jimmy Snuggerud scored the eventual winner with a 4:02 remaining, leaving the Red Wings with a 7-9-3 record and another missed opportunity to reverse their fortunes.

A Promising Start Quickly Unravels

Andrew Copp initiated the scoring for Detroit late in the first period, redirecting Ben Chiarot's shot past Joel Hofer with 13 seconds remaining in the opening stanza.

But the momentum evaporated almost immediately after the intermission.

Former Red Wing Pius Suter tied the contest just 37 seconds into the second period, scoring his 100th career goal and 200th NHL point.

Blues defenseman Justin Barron struck less than two minutes later, converting a rush opportunity to give St. Louis a 2-1 advantage.

The Red Wings struggled to generate sustained pressure throughout the middle frame, managing only six shots while surrendering 15.

The offensive shortcomings have become an increasingly troubling pattern.

The Red Wings have scored just five goals during their four-game losing streak.

They've also been held to two goals or fewer in nine of their first 19 contests.

Too Little, Too Late

The Red Wings finally displayed some urgency in the third period as they peppered Hofer with 20 shots, but the St. Louis netminder repeatedly frustrated their comeback attempts.

Snuggerud capitalized on a rebound at 15:58, extending the Blues' advantage to 3-1.

With John Gibson pulled for an extra attacker, Seider blasted home his first goal of the season at 18:46, cutting the deficit to one.

The Red Wings continued pressing until the final horn, but Hofer preserved the victory with 30 saves.

Gibson, returning after missing two games with a lower-body injury, also stopped 30 shots.

Following the loss, head coach Todd McLellan acknowledged the difficulty of overcoming defensive mistakes when his team is struggling offensively.

As Jonathan Mills reported on DetroitRedWings.com, McLellan said, "When you give up three and you're only getting one or two a night, you're not going to win or you're not getting points."

Searching for Answers

The Red Wings have now been outscored 13-5 during their four-game skid.

Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton returned from injuries Tuesday, offering some welcome reinforcement, but personnel additions alone won't resolve the Red Wings' inability to sustain offensive pressure.

The Red Wings continue their road trip Thursday against the Florida Panthers.