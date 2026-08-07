One Improvement Each Red Wings Goaltender Needs in 2026-27
Goaltending could ultimately determine whether the Detroit Red Wings return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026-27. With veteran John Gibson expected to handle the bulk of the workload and Daniil Tarasov providing depth behind him, Detroit has a tandem capable of giving the team a chance to win every night.
Even experienced goaltenders, however, have areas where they can improve. Here’s one thing each projected Red Wings goalie should focus on heading into the new season.
John Gibson: Improve Puck Handling
Gibson has spent more than a decade proving he can make difficult saves, and when he’s healthy, he’s still capable of stealing games. One area that could make an even bigger impact on Detroit’s success is his puck handling.
Making quicker, more decisive plays behind the net can help relieve pressure on the Red Wings’ defensemen and lead to cleaner breakouts. Rather than simply stopping the puck for a defenseman, effective puck movement can prevent prolonged offensive-zone time for opponents and allow Detroit to transition up ice faster. In Todd McLellan’s system, where clean exits are important, a goaltender who can consistently move the puck efficiently becomes another asset in the transition game.
Gibson doesn’t need to become one of the league’s elite puck-playing goaltenders, but improving that part of his game would complement an already strong foundation and make life easier for the defense in front of him.
Daniil Tarasov: Find More Consistency
Tarasov has shown throughout his NHL career that he possesses the size and athleticism to be an effective goaltender. The challenge has been putting those performances together consistently. As Detroit’s projected backup, Tarasov won’t be expected to start 60 games, but he will need to provide reliable play whenever he’s called upon. Whether it’s handling back-to-back situations or stepping in during stretches of a busy schedule, giving the Red Wings a dependable performance every time he gets the crease will be crucial.
Consistency often separates established NHL goaltenders from talented backups. If Tarasov can limit the highs and lows in his game and deliver quality starts more regularly, he’ll give Detroit confidence regardless of who’s in net.
The Red Wings don’t need either goaltender to completely reinvent their game. Gibson has already established himself as one of the NHL’s most accomplished veterans, while Tarasov has the physical tools to develop into a dependable backup. If Gibson can help Detroit’s transition game with improved puck handling and Tarasov finds greater consistency in his appearances, the Red Wings’ goaltending could quietly become one of the team’s biggest strengths entering the 2026-27 season.