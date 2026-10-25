Bernie Federko's Brief Red Wings Career Remains Part of Controversial Trade

Bernie Federko spent 13 seasons establishing himself as one of the greatest players in St. Louis Blues history. Unfortunately for the Detroit Red Wings, by the time they acquired him, his best years were in the rearview mirror and the circumstances surrounding his arrival remain a painful chapter in Red Wings history.

On June 15, 1989, the Red Wings acquired Federko and winger Tony McKegney from the Blues in exchange for center Adam Oates and winger Paul MacLean. At the time, Federko was already an established star. The 33-year-old already had 352 goals and 721 assists for 1,073 points in 927 games to his credit. Federko was also the first player in NHL history to record at least 50 assists in 10 consecutive seasons.

The Red Wings hoped his experience and playmaking ability could help strengthen an offense led by Steve Yzerman. The trade also reunited Federko with Red Wings head coach Jacques Demers, who had coached him in St. Louis, but the transaction came at a significant cost.

Oates was coming off a career-best season in Detroit, scoring 16 goals and 62 assists for 78 points in 1988-89. MacLean meanwhile, had contributed 36 goals and 71 points. were established offensive contributors, and their departures created opportunities for Federko to make an immediate impact.

During the 1989-90 season, Federko appeared in 73 games, scoring 17 goals while adding 40 assists for 57 points. He finished third on the Red Wings in scoring behind Yzerman, who had 127 points, and Gerard Gallant, who finished with 80.

Federko's production was respectable, especially for a player approaching the end of his career. Unfortunately for the Red Wings, the trade became increasingly difficult to justify. Oates immediately flourished in St. Louis, scoring 102 points during his first season with the Blues, while helping to make star winger Brett Hull a perennial 70 goal scorer.

Federko, meanwhile, retired in August 1990, ending a spectacular 14-season career with 369 goals, 761 assists and 1,130 points in exactly 1,000 games. The Red Wings also received little long-term value from McKegney, who played just 14 games for the Red Wings before being traded to the Quebec Nordiques.

Federko was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002, recognizing an outstanding career built primarily in St. Louis. His lone season in Detroit wasn't a failure individually, but when measured against what the Red Wings surrendered, his acquisition became a reminder that even talented, accomplished players don't always make for successful trades.