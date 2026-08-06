Detroit Red Wings Give Update on General Manager Search
The Detroit Red Wings will be using an outside search firm in their efforts to find the next Red Wings' general manager.
Via a report from Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch made the hiring of the firm to determine who will replace Steve Yzerman as he transitions from his role as Executive Vice President and General Manager to a senior advisor. Assistant GM Shawn Horcoff is currently handling day-to-day responsibilities, with the exception of making trades.
The report also notes that Detroit and the outside search firm will be prioritizing their next GM to be someone with a heavy background in analytics.
Detroit embarks on this front office transition after missing the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season. The change in hockey operations leadership was originally announced by the Red Wings on July 15 — with a search for a new head of hockey operations already having been underway, which now involves a search firm.
External Search Firm Hired for Ongoing Red Wings' GM Search
Per the Red Wings' previous press release, Yzerman will serve in an advisory capacity on the search committee for a new hockey operations leader; the search committee will also include Ilitch Sports + Entertainment President & CEO, Ryan Gustafson, along with other leaders.
"Steve's lifetime of contributions to the Red Wings has meant more to this franchise than words can truly express, and I have the highest level of respect for his continued commitment to our organization,” Ilitch had said. “We are thankful for Steve’s hard work and dedication as General Manager and are grateful knowing Steve will remain where he belongs – here with the Red Wings family.”
Yzerman is one of only nine Red Wings who have had their number retired and played all 22 years of his career in Detroit. He retired in 2006 after helping hoist three Stanley Cups and tallying 1,755 points.
Yzerman said he is looking forward to his future in Detroit as a senior advisor, after having originally served as GM since April of 2019.
"I am sincerely grateful to Chris and the entire Ilitch family,” said Yzerman. “This organization has given me incredible opportunities, from my time as a player to the privilege of returning as General Manager. I've appreciated every experience throughout the years, and I’m extremely proud to remain part of this great franchise.”
Whoever becomes the next Red Wings' GM following the extensive search will have to immediately jump into action, with captain Dylan Larkin having previously requested a trade following the end of the regular season.