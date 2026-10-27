Bob Probert Was More Than an Enforcer — He was a Detroit Red Wings Original

Some hockey players are remembered for the goals they scored. Others are remembered for the championships they won. Bob Probert was remembered for the excitement he brought whenever he stepped onto the ice.

For nine seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, Probert became one of the NHL's most recognizable personalities, combining an intimidating physical presence with an offensive ability that often went overlooked.

Bob Probert's Career

Jack Probert, son of Bob Probert, left, shakes hands with Joey Kocur during a ceremony. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Selected by the Red Wings in the third round of the 1983 NHL Draft, Probert made his debut during the 1985-86 season. The Windsor, Ontario, native quickly became a fan favorite, particularly alongside Joey Kocur. Together, they formed the legendary Bruise Brothers, a duo that gave the Red Wings an intimidating presence during the franchise's resurgence in the late 1980s.

But there was considerably more than Probert's willingness to fight. During the 1987-88 season, he recorded career highs of 29 goals, 33 assists and 62 points in 74 games. His performance earned him a selection to the 1988 NHL All-Star Game. He also accumulated 398 penalty minutes, an extraordinary combination of offensive production and physical play.

Probert was equally impressive during the Red Wings' postseason run that spring. In 16 playoff games, he scored eight goals and added 13 assists for 21 points as the Red Wings advanced to the Campbell Conference Final. Those numbers showed that Probert wasn't only protecting players like Steve Yzerman. He could make a significant contribution with the puck on his stick.

Probert's reputation extended well beyond Joe Louis Arena. One particularly memorable encounter involved longtime St. Louis Blues public address announcer Tom Calhoun during a Blues-Red Wings game at the old St. Louis Arena. As reported by Frank Cusumano and Corey Miller of ksdk.com, some Blues fans were giving it to Probert while he was in the penalty box and one thing led to another. Calhoun, who was also in the penalty box working the game, tried to intervene.

"Some guys behind the glass were yelling at him (Probert) and he decided to go up over the glass after these guys. And there was nobody else in the penalty box to stop him from doing it," Calhoun said. "And I reached up and grabbed him by the trunks. And he looked at me and said, 'You don't want to do that.' And I said, 'You're right. I don't know what I was thinking.'"

Although his career eventually continued with the Chicago Blackhawks, Probert's connection to the Red Wings remained strong. In 935 career games, Probert scored 163 goals, 221 assists and 384 points. He passed away on July 5, 2010, at just 45 years old.

More than 16 years later, he remains one of the most popular figures in Red Wings history. There have been many memorable players to wear the Winged Wheel, but there was only one Bob Probert.